The facelifted Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf has already been the subject of a group test (1.5 eTSI 150) and a full road test (VW Golf GTI) but, since the car’s chief mission was to correct the shortcomings of the flawed Mk8, you could say we’re still waiting to appreciate where its biggest gains have been made.
But there’s a good chance that we’re about to. Because no derivative of this car has been more widely overhauled than this new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid. Powered by a second-generation version of the Volkswagen Group’s four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain, this Golf has taken significant technical and functional strides. With adoption of electric cars still not widespread, it sits in a unique position, being the first plug-in hybrid hatchback that we have tested in the 5% benefit-in-kind company car tax bracket.
That special status won’t endure, with the same powertrain heading to MQB Evo platform siblings from the Seat Leon to the Cupra Formentor. For now, though, it should be an effective fleet sales lever, as VW seeks to return the Golf to the top of Europe’s sales ranks.