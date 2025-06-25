The transition to electric cars has been one of such pace that even sporting derivatives can now hold a candle to the razor-sharp, adrenaline-pumping ICE performance cars we've long been accustomed to.

Electric sports cars aren’t just reshaping the EV landscape; they’re out to prove that even battery-powered cars can also challenge for the top spot in the sports car segment as a whole.

And while sports cars of yore were often associated with low-slung coupés and cross-continent cruisers, super-fast EVs are broadening the performance car sphere to include a range of market segments.

Indeed, an electric sports car can take the shape of a hot hatch, a saloon or even an SUV. In fact, our favourite electric sports car right now is the high-rise Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

For such a large EV, it hides its considerable mass with a sensational turn of pace, while its fake exhaust note and simulated eight-speed automatic gearbox endows it with the on-road character of a super-saloon.

But which other EVs make our lists? We've gathered models from established players of the driver's car art, plus makers more normally associated with humbler offerings.