The transition to electric cars has been one of such pace that even sporting derivatives can now hold a candle to the razor-sharp, adrenaline-pumping ICE performance cars we've long been accustomed to.
Electric sports cars aren’t just reshaping the EV landscape; they’re out to prove that even battery-powered cars can also challenge for the top spot in the sports car segment as a whole.
And while sports cars of yore were often associated with low-slung coupés and cross-continent cruisers, super-fast EVs are broadening the performance car sphere to include a range of market segments.
Indeed, an electric sports car can take the shape of a hot hatch, a saloon or even an SUV. In fact, our favourite electric sports car right now is the high-rise Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
For such a large EV, it hides its considerable mass with a sensational turn of pace, while its fake exhaust note and simulated eight-speed automatic gearbox endows it with the on-road character of a super-saloon.
But which other EVs make our lists? We've gathered models from established players of the driver's car art, plus makers more normally associated with humbler offerings.
Best for: Serious EV drivers
It may not look like one, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N should be classed as an electric sports car, due to its sheer performance and handling dynamism.
The hot Ioniq 5 uses a dual-motor configuration, with 223bhp sent to the front wheels and 378bhp directed to the rears. With a maximum output of 641bhp, it can sprint from 0-62mph in just 3.4sec.
There are several drive modes to choose from, while the motor response, dampers and steering and stability control can all be adjusted to your own preference.
It also has a slightly gimmicky synthesised engine note and an engaging fake eight-speed gearbox called N-Shift.
It remains a usable family car, too, with its 84kWh battery offering around 280 miles of range on a charge and maximum charging speeds of 340kW.
Read our Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review
Join the debate
Add your comment
All of my favorite cars are all here! Nice Lists! Stucco Replacement
Great selection! The Kia EV6 still dominates with its charging speed, but the BMW iX offers unmatched luxury and comfort. gn-math
Really glad I came across this post. It's nice seeing these beautiful cars being advertised here. brick mason