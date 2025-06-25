BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best electric sports cars – driven, rated and ranked
The best electric sports cars – driven, rated and ranked

Some of the fastest cars on the planet are now powered by electricity. These are the best ones right now

James Disdale Jack Warrick Sam Phillips
25 February 2026

The transition to electric cars has been one of such pace that even sporting derivatives can now hold a candle to the razor-sharp, adrenaline-pumping ICE performance cars we've long been accustomed to. 

Electric sports cars aren’t just reshaping the EV landscape; they’re out to prove that even battery-powered cars can also challenge for the top spot in the sports car segment as a whole. 

And while sports cars of yore were often associated with low-slung coupés and cross-continent cruisers, super-fast EVs are broadening the performance car sphere to include a range of market segments. 

Indeed, an electric sports car can take the shape of a hot hatch, a saloon or even an SUV. In fact, our favourite electric sports car right now is the high-rise Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

For such a large EV, it hides its considerable mass with a sensational turn of pace, while its fake exhaust note and simulated eight-speed automatic gearbox endows it with the on-road character of a super-saloon. 

But which other EVs make our lists? We've gathered models from established players of the driver's car art, plus makers more normally associated with humbler offerings.

1. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

10
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs9

Best for: Serious EV drivers

It may not look like one, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N should be classed as an electric sports car, due to its sheer performance and handling dynamism.

The first N-badged EV is blindingly good fun and capable of rising to any occasion in dynamic terms.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

The hot Ioniq 5 uses a dual-motor configuration, with 223bhp sent to the front wheels and 378bhp directed to the rears. With a maximum output of 641bhp, it can sprint from 0-62mph in just 3.4sec. 

There are several drive modes to choose from, while the motor response, dampers and steering and stability control can all be adjusted to your own preference.

It also has a slightly gimmicky synthesised engine note and an engaging fake eight-speed gearbox called N-Shift. 

It remains a usable family car, too, with its 84kWh battery offering around 280 miles of range on a charge and maximum charging speeds of 340kW. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Is this self-styled ‘corner rascal’ the driver’s EV we’ve been waiting for?

Read our review
2. Porsche Taycan

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Luxury

The Taycan is a four-door fast grand tourer that's slightly smaller than the ICE Panamera but certainly not the lesser car of the two.

The Turbo S is outrageously quick, yet it manages to make its speed approachable, and balance it with road manners that belie Veyron-baiting acceleration.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

It possesses fine body control, rare balance, superbly calibrated operating controls and palpable steering precision. That it rides extremely well on its air suspension only adds to its appeal. 

From the steering weight to the unerring agility and expensively calibrated damping, the Taycan marks itself out as a true product of Zuffenhausen.

The £140,000 Turbo S musters 751bhp and is surely one of the quickest real-world cars on the planet, considering its 2.6sec 0-60mph time.

If that's not enough, the more hardcore Turbo GT pumps out a whopping 1094bhp, instilling the Taycan with hypercar-levels of acceleration: 0-62mph is covered in just 2.2sec. 

3. Alpine A290

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Affordable electric fun

The Alpine A290 is arguably one of, if not the most engaging and fun to drive electric cars on sale today. 

The ride is quite remarkable for a sporty small car on passive suspension, particularly if you've experienced a Mini Cooper SE.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Far more than just a Renault 5 in spangly blue paint, it features Alpine-specific mechanical updates, including new springs and dampers, anti-roll bars, hydraulic bump stops and a lighter, aluminium front subframe.

Two power outputs are on offer: 178bhp and 217bhp. The fastest model, the GTS, has a claimed 0-62mph time of 6.4sec. 

Aside from its impressive and expensive-feeling interior, the A290 possesses a remarkable ride, accurate steering and a genuinely engaging throttle.

It's a worthy winner of our Best Fun EV title and gives us real hope that the hot hatch is back. 

4. Rimac Nevera

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs5

Best for: Multi-millionaires

Few car makers have made such a big impression in such a short space of time as Rimac. In little more than a decade, the Croatian firm has grown into a company that's partly owned by Porsche and directing Bugatti. 

It steers very keenly and, because it’s low and relatively stiff, there’s tightly controlled movement of its 2150kg.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

Its Nevera hypercar is built around a composite tub, and there's an electric motor for each wheel, with independent single-speed gearboxes at the front and two two-speed dual-clutch 'boxes for the back axle.

All this means it boasts 1888bhp and a mountainous 1696lb ft of torque, which allows it to hit 0-62mph in just 1.95sec. Its 120kWh battery also allows for up to 340 miles of range. 

With double-wishbone suspension, torque vectoring and the potential for level-four autonomous driving, the Nevera has the works - and an eye-watering £2.4 million price to match.

5. Lotus Evija

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design10
  • Interior9
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Hypercar lovers

Lotus's radical electric hypercar is, put simply, the fastest car we've ever put through the Autocar road test.

Full-bore acceleration isn’t eviscerating, but it is an attack on the senses. If I had been in the passenger seat and not so engaged with keeping the car tracking straight and picking a braking point, I’d probably have shut my eyes and simply held on.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

With our satellite timing gear affixed to its carbonfibre body, the Evija obliterated every acceleration and high-speed record set since our testing began back in 1928. 

The 2039bhp hypercar can travel from 0-150mph in 7.7sec and 0-200mph in a brain-out 13.0sec, and 150mph-180mph is covered in a mere 2.7sec, the same time it takes a BMW M3 CS to go from 60-90mph. Particularly staggering, though, is the Evija’s ability to hit 217.4mph in just a kilometre. 

It doesn’t handle like a Elise or Exige but is communicative, well-balanced and very capable on the road, despite its intimidating power output.

Overall, it’s not a revolutionary driver’s car but certainly a groundbreaking EV. 

6. Lotus Emeya

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs6

Best for: Looks

The Emeya marked a seismic shift for Lotus, with the brand pivoting away from its lightweight sportsters and towards high-performance luxury EVs. 

Find a charger that can match the Emeya’s peak rate of 420kW and you can boost the battery from 10-80% in as little as 15 minutes.
Sam Phillips, Staff Writer

Its engineers had the unenviable task of developing a 2.5-tonne electric sports saloon that maintained the spirit of Lotuses of the past – and for the enthusiast, they were successful. 

To drive, the Emeya maintains Lotus principles with a chassis that's poised and agile on UK roads and has true handling appeal, thanks to its delicate steering and good body control.

The 603bhp Emeya 600 can sprint from 0-62mph in a pacey 4.1sec, but it's the 905bhp Emeya 900 that will scramble your mind: it can travel from 0-62mph in a mere 2.8sec and still offer up to 301 miles of range. 

7. Pininfarina Battista

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs5

Best for: Billionaires

Much like the relationship between the Porsche Taycan and Audi RS E-tron GT, the Pininfarina Battista shares much hardware (and software) with the Rimac Nevera. For the purposes of differentiation, it's being presented as the more outwardly luxurious, more touring-oriented of the pair.

The different driving modes bring more steering weight and tighter dampers as well as more power, but the ride is always calmly controlled.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

Even so, this is no soft-centred cruiser, as the raw statistics reveal. With 1900bhp and 1696lb ft on offer from its four motors, it's perhaps no surprise to find it can do 0-186mph in less than 12sec and 217mph all out - although even these numbers pale into insignificance alongside the £2 million asking price.

In the metal (and carbonfibre, obvs), the Battista is beautifully wrought both inside and out and largely Italianate, despite the fact that Pinfinfarina is now based in Munich and its parent company (Mahindra) is Indian.

The engineers and trimmers themselves, however, include alumni from Pagani and the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, so there's no lack of talent on display here.

8. BMW i4 M60

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Daily driving

Unlike the iX SUV, the i4 saloon isn't built on a bespoke EV platform but instead uses a version of BMW's CLAR architecture. In essence, it’s an electrified 4 Series Gran Coupé. Yet it's still an excellent EV.

The upshot is that, if you had to guess, you might put the i4’s kerb weight a good deal lower than it really is, and you can enjoy tackling quicker and more challenging stretches of road quite a lot.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

There's an entry-level rear-drive eDrive40 model that's brisk enough, but for true bar room bragging rights, you need the M60 xDrive, which packs a hefty 593bhp for an M4-baiting 0-62mph time of 3.7sec.

Despite its kerb weight, it handles with surprising agility and control, its powerful motors and allowing some tail-happy action if you're in the mood. It offers tangible dynamics and real entertainment on a twisty B-road. 

And it achieves all this while enveloping the driver in a comfortable, practical and upmarket cabin that only enhances the i4’s appeal. 

9. Maserati Granturismo Folgore

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs5

Best for: Coupé lovers

Over the decades, there have been many false dawns for Maserati, but somehow the iconic Italian brand has failed to move out of the shadows of its early-1950s heyday, when its cars were winning Formula 1 world championships on the track and the hearts of enthusiasts on the road.

Alas, the recipe feels like a work in progress. Greater range and efficiency is needed. A little less dynamic compromise too.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

First up, there was the launch in 2020 of the sensational MC20 supercar. Then it pulled the covers off a new mid-sized SUV (crucial for sales success) and now there's the all-new Granturismo, a coupé that's designed to do exactly what it says on the tin.

More importantly, it's the first Maserati to get the all-electric treatment. Known as the Folgore (that's thunderbolt in English), it's based on an all-new, largely aluminium platform that's designed to work with both ICE and BEV powertrains.

It has the raw statistics: with a tri-motor set-up (two at the back for torque vectoring and one at the front), it delivers 751bhp for 0-62mph in 2.7sec and a 199mph top speed.

What's more, its battery (83kWh for a claimed range of 280 miles) has been designed in an elongated H-shape layout, with the centre section slotting down the spin of the car. Not only does this deliver a lower seating position, but it also centres the masses and helps to give the car greater agility.

10. MG Cyberster

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior6
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling6
  • Costs7

Best for: Affordability

The Cyberster is an important car for MG. Not only did it mark the Chinese brand's 100th anniversary, it was also the first electric convertible to go on sale in the UK. 

It offers decent usable range, plenty of cabriolet-class usability, and big twin-motor performance for those who want to keep up with the Tesla crowd.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Powered by a 77kWh battery, it promises around 276 miles of range. Two electric motors combine to offer 503bhp and 535lb ft, so it can cover 0-62mph in 3.2sec.

Alternatively, you can select a single-motor powertrain, with power sent to the rear wheels only. 

Although its weight means it's not quite as pure and zippy as the Mazda MX-5, the Cyberster does drive with the zest of a traditional sports car.

Its handling is engaging, which partners well with the supple and controlled ride if you're not looking to hustle it. 

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST ELECTRIC SPORTS CAR

Choosing an electric sports car means looking beyond their bonkers performance statistics, greater kerb weight and silent powertrains: you must also focus on engagement and dynamism. 

Here’s what you need to consider:

Handling and performance
Why it matters: Almost every EV is quick in a straight line but many can fall flat when shown some corners. 

  • Weight: Look for a car based on a bespoke EV platform to keep the weight as low and central as possible.
  • Suspension: If you plan on using the car daily, look for adaptive air suspension or that you can adjust. This means you can have a firmer ride for a more engaging drive or a softer ride to maximise comfort when pootling around town. 

Real-world range 
Why it matters: Driving enthusiastically drains a battery much faster than the official WLTP figures suggest.

  • Range: If a car has a claimed 300-mile range, expect significantly less if you’re driving spiritedly. Check if the car has a dedicated thermal mode to keep the battery at the optimum temperature.
  • Electrical architecture: Cars with 800V hardware (like the Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N) can charge at 230kW-plus, meaning a short boost can replenish the battery in minutes. 

Sound and sporting features
Why it matters: Some EVs can be more entertaining and engaging to drive if they have a well-tuned fake exhaust note or simulated gearbox. 

  • Synthesized sound: Some brands use a fake engine or exhaust sound to provide a sense of speed. Test-drive to see if these enhance the experience for you or if you prefer a silent powertrain. 
  • Brake feel: Ensure the brake pedal doesn't feel long or soft. The best electric sports cars have a firm, progressive pedal that gives you confidence on the entry to a bend. They should also work seamlessly with the regenerative braking system. 

Practicality
Why it matters: Some electric sports cars take the more typical shape of a low-slung GT while others look like hot crossovers or hatchbacks. 

  • Seating position: Ensure the seat can be dropped low enough and the steering wheels can be moved both fore and aft, not just up and down. 
  • Storage: If this is your only car, check for a front boot or frunk. It’s the perfect place to store charging cables and smaller luggage items. 

How to decide if you actually need an electric sports car

An electric sports car makes sense if:

  • You want supercar-baiting acceleration without the supercar running costs.
  • You value instant acceleration and a low center of gravity.
  • You have access to home charging and want a fun daily driver.

You shouldn’t buy an electric sports car if:

  • You want a lightweight, agile sports car.
  • You want something that is affordable.
  • You don’t want an EV with a short range. 

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

When reviewing electric sports cars, we focused more heavily on engagement, weight management and performance as opposed to range and efficiency. 

Here’s what we assessed:

Ride and handling
Electric sports cars are inherently heavy, due to their batteries. We evaluated how each manufacturer masks that mass through suspension tuning, torque vectoring and battery placement. We tested steering feedback and front-end bite on demanding UK B-roads to see which cars maximised driver engagement. 

Performance
While 0–62mph times are a given with EVs, we looked at mid-range punch and throttle modulation. We assessed how the power is delivered – whether it’s a whip-cracking jolt or a progressive surge – and how the car manages the battery during repeated high-speed runs. 

Braking and recuperation
The transition between regenerative braking and friction braking is often where performance EVs falter. We tested pedal weight and consistency under heavy use, ensuring the car remains predictable when slowing down from high speeds into a corner.

Driver engagement and sound
We evaluated the seating position, the tactile quality of the controls and the effectiveness of any synthetic sounds designed to replace the traditional combustion engine note.

Charging and thermal management
For cars designed to be driven hard, the ability to replenish charge quickly is vital. We assessed 10–80% charging speeds and checked if the battery cooling systems could handle back-to-back performance runs. 

FAQs

What is an electric sports car

An electric sports car is a high-performance automobile powered entirely by electricity instead of an internal combustion engine.

Which car manufacturers make electric sports cars?

Previously, electric sports cars were few and far between, but the last few years has seen an increased number of performance EVs. As EV technology and knowledge has developed, brands including BMW, Alpine, MG and Rimac have all invested more into electric sports cars and produce their own models. 

Are electric sports cars fast?

Thanks to high power levels and instant torque, electric sports cars can be incredibly fast. Some models even boast in excess of 1000bhp, while even smaller, lower powered EVs can travel from 0-62mph in less than five seconds. 

Are electric sports cars expensive?

Electric cars with higher performance are generally more expensive than other vehicles on the market in the UK. Some will cost in excess of £100,000, although brands like MG and Alpine are bucking the trend with some more affordable options like the MG Cyberster and Alpine A290. 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.

