Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review

Hyundai comes up with a saloon version of the five-star Ioniq 5 N

The idea for a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has been floating around for a while – from before the regular Ioniq 6 saloon had been revealed.

Back in 2022, Hyundai presented the RN22e concept – clearly an (at that point still unrevealed) Ioniq 6 in signature Hyundai N blue, with huge power and simulated gears. I remember asking whether it was going to make production and getting a “maybe”.

That tech went into the Ioniq 5 N and garnered praise from almost everyone (including a five-star road test from Autocar), which showed that the formula has legs, so now it’s time for it to spread to the rest of the Ioniq range.

DESIGN & STYLING

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 02

Hyundai’s sporty car department is clearly very eager to N all the things, because the Ioniq 6 N is based on the facelifted version of the regular Ioniq 6, which we haven’t even driven yet. There’s a lot to cover then, so let’s start with the mechanicals.

By and large, they are familiar from the 5 N. We’re familiar with the 800V E-GMP platform with an 84kWh battery, and dual motors with 156bhp at the front and 378bhp and an electronically controlled LSD at the back. Hyundai probably could have given it some more power for the optics, but has shown admirable restraint.

The mechanical changes are actually quite subtle. The dampers are still adaptive, but from a different supplier, and various bushings have been reformulated to isolate more of the vibrations. In addition, there are various upgrades to the geometry, steering precision and the stiffness of the axles and structure. Most of this is unseen, but when you look in the boot, you’ll immediately spot the bright orange chassis brace across the rear seat backs. Clearly this is a car that’s been developed more for a trip to Bedford Autodrome than Ikea.

The 6 N gets plenty of visual cues to tell you this is the fast one too. Whereas the 5 N is relatively subtle and could be confused for a standard Ioniq 5 in N Line trim, the 6 N gets the full super-saloon treatment. If you managed to miss the wider arches and deeper splitter, you’ll surely notice the swan-neck rear wing. In combination with the duck-tail spoiler underneath, the 6 N gives off Escort Cosworth vibes. Its 20in wheels complete the package and wear new 6 N-specific Pirelli P Zero tyres.

As well as the N-specific stuff, the 6 N benefits from the same facelift upgrades as the standard Ioniq 6. That means the slightly blobby headlights have been replaced with slittier ones. I always liked the Ioniq 6’s quirky style, but this 6 N certainly looks a lot more purposeful than the standard version of the original.

INTERIOR

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 07

The model-year updates come with some worthwhile upgrades for the interior too. The door cards are made of a softer material, and the centre console has been reconfigured. I particularly like the slot behind the wireless charger, which saves your phone from rattling around in a cupholder or cooking unnecessarily on the inductive pad.

The hard-back bucket seats are the same as in the Ioniq 5 N, but because they’re set much lower, you get a more purposeful driving position. They also solve one of our chief criticisms of the regular Ioniq 6: tall drivers always felt short on head room in that car. The 6 N’s driving position is still much higher than you would find in a current BMW M3 or even the electric Polestar 5, but it’s no longer unnaturally perched. The seat itself is excellent as well, with plenty of lateral support, but without the wafer-thin padding of some bucket seats.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 17

Which puts you in the mood to start driving, but wait! First, there are menus to explore. In truth, you can just leave it Comfort mode and drive off, but since we’re here… As usual, there are different settings for the powertrain, the e-diff, the stability control, the suspension and, of course, the Active Sound. If you really have the space and inclination, you can play with the front-to-rear torque distribution and the Drift Optimiser. The latter now gives you options to effectively custom order your drift, with separate settings for the initiation, angle and wheelspin. Our drive was limited to the road, so we’ll have to try those things another time.

Luckily, the 6 N’s improvements over the 5 N become clear very quickly, even when you’re not at maximum attack. Naturally, the 5 N’s party trick of simulated gears returns and it gets an upgrade too. The eight gears are now shorter to keep you busier, and the sound itself has gained a different character. Whereas the 5 N mimics an i30 N with an automatic transmission, the 6 N is more freeform. It sounded like a V6 to me, albeit a slightly low-resolution one like you might find in a 1990s video game. I found it no less immersive, because I like that it’s not trying to imitate something exactly. It’s like a good cover version of a real engine. The behaviour is still usefully realistic, clattering into the rev limiter if you don’t upshift in time, and bogging down if you try to accelerate in eighth gear from 30mph. You turn it on and off using a single button on the steering wheel, so it remains a fun thing to play with that can be simply dismissed when you’d rather enjoy the quiet, instant torque of an EV.

RIDE & HANDLING

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 18

Despite shorter tyre sidewalls than on the 5 N, the ride is instantly better. High-frequency inputs are filtered out much better, making it noticeably calmer. It’s still a sporting car that probably has some fairly beefy anti-roll bars, so there’s a bit of head toss over very uneven roads, but you would probably be very content driving this every day.

The first roundabout also showed the steering to be improved. Hyundai’s N cars, including the petrol ones, have suffered from slightly artificial steering. Although accurate, it’s always had a bit of stiction typical of EPAS racks. It’s not completely gone here, but the steering feels lighter, smoother, and with a bit more feedback.

It’s still not a highlight, but it’s on the level of a BMW M3 and sufficiently lets you gauge the strong front end. But while the 5 N (and the M3’s) rear end can easily be teased into a benign couple of degrees of oversteer, the 6 N feels snappier, at least on the damp roads I tried it on.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01

The 6 N's lower profile compared to the 5 N gives it a lower drag coefficient (0.27 vs 0.31) and makes it more efficient. There wasn't time to get a representative real-world figure, but 3.3mpkWh WLTP is pretty decent for something this quick and gives a very useful range boost. With 303 miles of range, it's still not the longest-range EV, but thanks to the 800V, it can charge at up to 240kW.

VERDICT

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 20

In many ways, then, the Ioniq 6 N is the improved version of the five-star 5 N. It loses some practicality, of course, but the trade-off is that it feels more like a natural driver’s car from the outset, being based on a saloon rather than an SUV. Somehow it’s not quite as exciting, though that might just be because the shock value of Hyundai making a genuinely fun EV has subsided.

Viewed as its own thing, there isn’t really anything like the Ioniq 6 N. Although prices haven’t been confirmed yet, they’re likely to be slightly above the 5 N's. A Porsche Taycan, even the entry-level car, is much more expensive, and so is a BMW M3. Any other fun EVs tend to be much smaller and less practical.

It’s good to see Hyundai evolving the formula. Now imagine what it could do with the upcoming Ioniq 3.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.