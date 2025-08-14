BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best cars eligible for the electric car grant
The best cars eligible for the electric car grant

The electric car grant is back in the UK – and we've listed the 10 best EVs with which you can now save cash

Jack Warrick
News
7 mins read
14 August 2025

The UK’s electric car market is growing month on month, and there’s now a wider selection of models to choose from than ever before.

Despite this, the EV uptake on our shores has been lower than anticipated, and the need for incentives to support both the manufacturer and the customer is now considered necessary to encourage further growth. 

The UK government's Electric Car Grant (ECG) is the newest of such incentives and will play a crucial role in making EVs more accessible and affordable for a wider range of people.

The ECG offers a discount of £1500 or £3750 on certain EVs priced under £37,000, with the discount amount dependent on the emissions output of the manufacturing country.

That means some electric cars are now cheaper than ever, with the grant significantly reducing the cost of some of the most affordable EVs currently available.

As of 13 August, 19 EVs are officially eligible for the government’s grant - but which should you actually consider buying?

We’ve compiled a list of our favourites, which you can read below. Our top pick is the Renault 5, but you will need to read on to find out why.

Keep this page bookmarked, as it will be continually updated as new EVs are added to the government’s eligibility list.   

1. Renault 5

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design10
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs9

Best for: All-round ability

The Renault 5 is one of the year’s best new electric cars, and it’s now even better value with the government’s grant applied. 

Drivability is well resolved, with an accelerator pedal that is nicely progressive in the standard mode.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Originally priced from £22,985, the small electric hatchback will cost just £21,495 after the £1500 discount.

All variants of the 5 get the grant, meaning you can choose between powertrains and battery sizes.

The range opens with 40kWh model with 120bhp and 190 miles of range, but those who do longer journeys will likely prefer the 50kWh car, with a peppier 150bhp and 260 miles of range. 

Thanks to its combination of engaging handling, a comfortable ride and a premium interior ambience, the 5 tops our list. 

Read our Renault 5 review

Save money on a new Renault 5 with What Car?

Read our review

Car review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead

Renault 5

Electric supermini offers attention-grabbing style and the promise of sophisticated dynamics for as little as £23k

Read our review
2. Alpine A290

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs7

Best for: Performance driving

Is the hot hatchback back for the electric era? If the Alpine A290 is anything to go by, it could well be. 

The ride is quite remarkable for a sporty small car on passive suspension, particularly if you've experienced a Mini Cooper SE.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

We liked this amped up version of the Renault 5 so much that we named it the Best Fun EV at the 2025 Autocar Awards, owing to its pure handling, entertaining drive and accessible powertrain. 

Speaking of which, there’s a choice of two gets a choice of two power outputs, 178bhp or 217bhp, and both are great fun on the road. There’s just one battery available, with a capacity of 52kWh for 226 miles of range. 

With the government grant applied, the A290’s list price of £33,500 drops down to an incredibly enticing £32,000. Don’t mind if we do…

Read our Alpine A290 review

Save money on a new Alpine A290 with What Car?

3. Renault Scenic

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Space

The transformation from an uninteresting MPV to a stylish SUV has been a successful one for the Renault Scenic. 

The accelerator pedal is responsive and the ramp-up of torque to the wheels is also well judged.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

And now, thanks to the government’s grant, it's available from £35,495, making it one of the better value mid-sized electric SUVs out there. 

The sole powertrain option uses a 215bhp motor plus an 87kWh battery, which Renault claims is capable of 379 miles on a charge. 

The Scenic’s interior is a pleasant place to sit and includes plenty of storage areas, hidden or otherwise.

There’s good head and leg room for the driver and passengers alike and boot space is voluminous for a car of its size, at 545 litres. 

Read our Renault Scenic review

Save money on a new Renault Scenic with What Car?

4. Renault 4

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Daily driving

Some 30 years after it was removed from sale, the Renault 4 is back - but not quite how you remember it. 

Practicality is of course the area where this car offers notably more than its Renault 5 sibling.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

It’s now a small electric crossover for the city – but it does feature several design characteristics that pay homage to the original car. Those include its circular headlights, one-piece grille and lensless tail-lights and rear window. 

It shares its chassis with the Renault 5, but its boxier silhouette means there’s more space in the second row, plus a bigger boot, at 375 litres compared with 326 litres. 

Its 52kWh battery gives a range of 247 miles. 

An original list price of £26,995 drops to £25,495 with the grant.

Read our Renault 4 review

Save money on a new Renault 4 with What Car?

5. Nissan Ariya

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Interior quality

Nissan has made a huge change to the Ariya to make sure it qualifies for the government grant.

That it feels like a genuine premium prospect on the inside, with plenty of luxury car ambience, is an achievement for Nissan.
Sam Phillips, Staff Writer

It has slashed the SUV's price by £6000, meaning the entry-level model drops from £39,645 to £35,500, landing it below the £37,000 threshold. With the grant applied, it will cost less than £34,000. 

Even the big-battery, long-range variant qualifies. An 87kWh battery gives it the ability to travel 330 miles before needing a charge. 

The Ariya’s interior is pleasant to sit in and crammed full of soft-touch, premium-feeling materials. Like the related Renault Scenic, it’s light and airy, while its infotainment is simple to use and crisp visually. 

Overall, it’s an easy car to live with, which is rightfully the most important thing to many drivers. 

Read our Nissan Ariya review

Save money on a new Nissan Ariya with What Car?

6. Renault Megane

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Infotainment

Not another one?! Yes, the Megane is the fifth Renault in this top 10, due to its impressive all-around ability and a list price made even more attractive by the government grant. 

Unfortunately, there are some issues with visibility here.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Priced from £32,495, this mid-sized hatchback drops to £30,995 with the grant applied.

For that, you get the same 215bhp electric motor as in the Scenic but with a smaller (60kWh) battery, producing a range of 285 miles.   

Renault updated the Megane in 2024, including adding a heat pump to improve efficiency and replacing its 9.0in infotainment display with a 12in one. All cars now get adaptive cruise control too. 

The Megane offers competitive performance for the price, hitting 0-62mph in 6.9sec, and it’s pretty handy when cornering. It won’t blow your socks off for dynamic engagement, but it’s a good all-rounder with a decent ride and outstanding noise suppression. 

Read our Renault Megane review

Save money on a new Renault Megane with What Car?

7. Citroën ë-C4

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: An alternative choice

As far as value for money goes, you will be hard pressed to beat the Citroën ë-C4 - particularly after the government grant has been applied. 

The car has plenty of instant pick-up around town and as you accelerate up to the national speed limit.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The price drops from £27,650 to £26,150 for the hatchback, while the saloon-shaped ë-C4 X comes down to £27,215. 

A facelift this year introduced Citroën’s modernised design language, but the ë-C4 remained the same beneath the metal. That means a choice of 50kWh and 54kWh batteries, with the larger one offering 260 miles of range. 

Drivers after a more practical car might opt for the saloon, but the hatchback still offers reasonable passenger space and a 380-litre boot. Either version is decently efficient too. 

Read our Citroën ë-C4 review

Save money on a new Citroën ë-C4 with What Car?

8. Vauxhall Grandland Electric

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior6
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: Carrying cargo

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric drops from £36,995 to £34,455 thanks to the new grant.

The base Design model gets two 10in screens, while higher-spec models get a 16in touchscreen.
James Attwood, Associate editor

That makes the family SUV more expensive than the Nissan Ariya but cheaper than the Renault Scenic. 

The Grandland Electric shares its underpinnings with the Peugeot e-3008, pairing a 210bhp electric motor with a 73kWh battery. Range stands at 325 miles, while charging speeds are capped at 160kW. 

A long-range version with a huge 98kWh battery will become available next year, but we would expect that to land just outside the threshold for the grant. Watch this space, though.

The Grandland isn’t the most exciting car to drive, but it offers good steering and refinement. Other rivals, the Ariya and Scenic included, are more comfortable, but it beats both for boot space, with 550 litres. 

Read our Vauxhall Grandland Electric review

Save money on a new Vauxhall Grandland EV with What Car?

9. Citroën ë-C3

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling6
  • Costs8

Best for: Character

The dinky Citroën ë-C3 is now in an even stronger position as one of the cheapest EVs on sale in the UK today. 

Simplicity is the abiding theme here: Citroën offers no one-pedal driving mode and no steering wheel paddles for regen control.
Mark Tisshaw, Editor

Its price comes down from £22,095 to £20,595, making it cheaper than the Renault 5. Only the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03 are more affordable in the arena of full-sized electric cars. 

Another EV with a retro-style design, the ë-C3 is genuinely characterful and offers real substance. It’s spacious inside, with reasonable front and rear leg room. Its 310-litre boot is decent but does have a sizable load lip. 

There are some predictable limitations to the ë-C3, including a range of 199 miles in mixed driving, while other models prove more efficient in the real world. 

Read our Citroën ë-C3 review

Save money on a new Citroën ë-C3 with What Car?

10. Vauxhall Astra Electric

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior6
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: Everyday efficiency

Thanks to the grant, the electric version of the Vauxhall Astra will now start from £33,505, down from £34,805. 

This isn't one of the most powerful EVs available for the money, and while performance is perfectly adequate most of the time, you may want more urge.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

Drivers get a choice of an estate or a hatchback, with both available with the same 153bhp, 199lb ft front-mounted motor. Both will do 0-62mph in 9.2sec, which is brisk enough for most drivers. 

Range is pegged at 258 miles for the hatch and 256 miles for the estate, and our tests returned reasonable and consistent efficiency figures of over 4.0mpkWh. 

It can’t quite match the SUVs on this list for space, but the Astra is still a reasonable option for an electric car that you will be happy to drive every day. 

Read our Vauxhall Astra Electric review

Save money on a new Vauxhall Astra with What Car?

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST ECG CAR

To be eligible for the ECG cars must:

1. Be an M1-class passenger vehicle (carry fewer than eight passengers)

2. Produce zero tailpipe emissions

3. Have a minimum electric range of 100 miles

4. Come with a three-year or 60,000-mile warranty

5. Have a battery warranty of eight years or 100,000 miles

6. Meet minimum sustainability criteria

When choosing cars that meet the criteria, you should consider:

List price

The cars on this list are all affected by the ECG, which reduces their list price by £1500. That could be the difference between affording a model on this list or having to walk away from the dealership empty-handed.

Size

Why it matters: Too small and you won’t have enough space; too big and you’re paying for unnecessary metal.

As the grant doesn't apply specifically to vehicles of a certain size, there's a lot of flexibility for buyers.

What size suits your day-to-day life? If you want more space, an SUV like the Vauxhall Grandland Electric or the Renault Scenic would be the best choice until further cars are revealed. For smaller options, consider the Renault 5 or Citroën ë-C3.

Performance

Why it matters: Performance varies greatly between cars.

Everyday driving: You might want to prioritise comfort and smoothness over speed and agility.

Sport models: There are cars on this list aimed at the keen driver too. This includes the Autocar Award-winning Alpine A290, which is the pick of the lot for driver engagement.

Regenerative braking: Adjustable regen settings in electric cars can let you drive using only one pedal and improve efficiency.

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

How we tested the best cars for the Electric Car Grant (ECG)

Each model on this list qualifies for the government's electric car grant, which was introduced in August 2025. 

When reviewing cars, we evaluate them against a range of practical, technical, and user-focused criteria to see how they perform in real-world conditions. Here's what we look for:

1. Efficiency

Efficiency is important in any car but especially in small ones. When reviewing cars, we compare real-world efficiency measurements with WLTP ones determined by laboratory tests. All the cars on this list are broadly efficient.

2. Interior comfort and space

We measure leg room, head room and storage space. Cabin noise levels at motorway speeds and ride comfort on various road surfaces are also assessed.

3. Performance

We evaluate acceleration, braking and cornering across city, suburban and motorway routes. Overall speed isn't important to this test but acceleration is, due to real-world scenarios such as getting up to speed for a motorway.

4. Technology

Infotainment systems are tested for ease of use, responsiveness and smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).

We evaluate ADAS features (adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, automated parking) to check if they have been modified to suit the UK’s roads.

5. Build quality

We inspect fit and finish, panel alignment and interior materials. We look and listen for any rattles, squeaks or cheap-feeling components that might annoy.

6. Practicality

We assess ease of entry/exit, visibility, turning circle and parking aids. We also test features such as powered tailgates, storage compartments and child seat installation points (Isofix).

7. Ownership costs

We review running costs, including charging expenses (home and public), insurance and maintenance schedules.

FAQs

What is the electric car grant?

The ECG is a government scheme offering discounts of up to £3,750 on new electric cars priced under £37,000. The grant is available in two tiers:

£3,750 for vehicles with the lowest carbon emissions and sustainable manufacturing practices.

£1,500 for vehicles that meet basic sustainability criteria.

Which cars are available on the ECG?

There are 19 cars available on the ECG. In alphabetical order, they are:
  • Citroën ë-C3 and Citroën ë-C3 Aircross
  • Citroën ë-C4 and Citroën ë-C4 X
  • Citroën ë-C5 Aircross
  • Citroën ë-Berlingo
  • Nissan Ariya
  • Nissan Micra
  • Renault 4
  • Renault 5
  • Renault Alpine A290
  • Renault Megane 
  • Renault Scenic
  • Vauxhall Astra Electric
  • Vauxhall Combo Life Electric
  • Vauxhall Corsa Electric
  • Vauxhall Frontera Electric
  • Vauxhall Grandland Electric
  • Vauxhall Mokka Electric

How do I claim the grant?

You do not have to claim the grant, as it is applied by the car maker at the point of sale. 

How long does the grant last?

The ECG is part of a £650 million scheme and is expected to run until the 2028/29 financial year. 

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.
ianp55 14 August 2025

Which vehicles qualify for the maximum £3750 grant then? if most of these only get £1500 and why are there no other Stellatis cars such as the FIAT 500e/600e & Grande Panda, Jeep Avenger & Peugeot E-208/2008 and the E-Rifter all of these are made in Europe so what is going on 

xxxx 14 August 2025

As if you couldn't get £1,300 of an Astra before.

All that's happening now is the dealer pockets the £1,300 grant because he would have originally knocked that (and then some) off the cost of the Astra.  Might work for the in demand R5e but not much more.

Farce of a grant, and in time the media will twig.

