The UK’s electric car market is growing month on month, and there’s now a wider selection of models to choose from than ever before.
Despite this, the EV uptake on our shores has been lower than anticipated, and the need for incentives to support both the manufacturer and the customer is now considered necessary to encourage further growth.
The UK government's Electric Car Grant (ECG) is the newest of such incentives and will play a crucial role in making EVs more accessible and affordable for a wider range of people.
The ECG offers a discount of £1500 or £3750 on certain EVs priced under £37,000, with the discount amount dependent on the emissions output of the manufacturing country.
That means some electric cars are now cheaper than ever, with the grant significantly reducing the cost of some of the most affordable EVs currently available.
As of 13 August, 19 EVs are officially eligible for the government’s grant - but which should you actually consider buying?
We’ve compiled a list of our favourites, which you can read below. Our top pick is the Renault 5, but you will need to read on to find out why.
Keep this page bookmarked, as it will be continually updated as new EVs are added to the government’s eligibility list.
Best for: All-round ability
The Renault 5 is one of the year’s best new electric cars, and it’s now even better value with the government’s grant applied.
Originally priced from £22,985, the small electric hatchback will cost just £21,495 after the £1500 discount.
All variants of the 5 get the grant, meaning you can choose between powertrains and battery sizes.
The range opens with 40kWh model with 120bhp and 190 miles of range, but those who do longer journeys will likely prefer the 50kWh car, with a peppier 150bhp and 260 miles of range.
Thanks to its combination of engaging handling, a comfortable ride and a premium interior ambience, the 5 tops our list.
