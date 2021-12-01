Top 10 best electric company cars

When it comes to crunching the numbers and keeping both drivers and fleet managers happy, electric cars are company car kings. Thanks to a rock-bottom, blanket benefit-in-kind rating of just 1% many of these machines can leave their users with an annual tax bill that’ll cost less than a tank of fuel in the average supermini.

That means that if you can get an EV to seamlessly fit into your business and personal life, then having one as a perk of the job really is a no-brainer. Yes some of the more exotic models will require a very generous employer, but there are mainstream models galore that will be much more palatable to the suits in accounts.

One caveat: HMRC is going to raise the bottom rate of tax to 2% for the 2021/2022 tax year. But even then, when tax bills are doubled, these all-electric machines will still be way less costly than their ICE counterparts. So here in no particular order (well alphabetical) are our top 10 electric company cars.

Ford Mustang Mach-E - Mustang Mach E RWD

Ford took its time launching its first EV, but in many respects the wait was worth it. Of course purists are up in arms at the use of the legendary Mustang name for a battery-powered SUV, but the Mach-E lives up to its predecessor in terms of performance, while its ride and handling aren’t bad for such a tall and heavy machine. There are 68 and 88kWh battery options, with the latter combining with a 285bhp motor driving the rear wheels to deliver a claimed 379 miles - more than enough for most long haul business meetings. In fact, it’s this specification that makes the most sense for user choosers, as it’s also one of the most cost effective thanks to its 1% BiK rating resulting in a £95 tax bill for lower rate earners.