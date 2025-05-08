Autocar is fast filling up with mentions of ‘software-defined vehicles’ – cars whose performance and functionality is primarily defined electronically rather than physically.

The computing power of the car becomes its ruling characteristic and the software for it can be improved and updated time and again, so that it’s never finished, rather in a constant state of flux.

The car industry is predictably excited about this idea. I suspect that any customers who have ever had an over-the-air software update go a bit wrong won’t be quite so keen.

As for me, I’m a bit puzzled how manufacturers can seriously be contemplating giving software an even greater role in the cars they will make in years to come while at least some of them are doing such an awful job with the stuff they’re making in 2025.

I’m not sure that the new Jaecoo 7 counts as an SDV, but it has certainly inspired something of a software-defined verdict. Honestly, this car is like some cautionary parable of terrible, dystopian motoring yet to come.

The 7 is the latest mid-sized SUV to arrive on the UK market from China. It’s made by the country’s fourth-largest manufacturer, Chery. It looks a bit like a Range Rover Velar that has been made on the bones of something slightly shorter. In a very broad-brush, box-ticky kind of way, it drives well enough.

You can get petrol and plug-in hybrid versions, and the latter proved to be quite refined and efficient, with predictable and obedient handling and ride comfort that, while a bit restless and wooden, is far from offensive.

None of that matters much, though, because the car’s software is so bad, affects so much and ultimately, by making you question the integrity of the wider design and engineering of the car simply by association, undermines the whole product. It’s a farce. Jaecoo’s digital deficiencies come at you gradually and so corrosively.