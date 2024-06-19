BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why you need to understand software-defined vehicles
UP NEXT
JLR revives Freelander name for new range of electric cars

Why you need to understand software-defined vehicles

Invented by Tesla and adopted by China, SDVs are now about to take over Europe
Mark Tisshaw
News
5 mins read
19 June 2024

Many new terms have entered the automotive lexicon over the past few years with the rise of electrification, some easier to define and understand than others.

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) sits towards the jargon end of the scale, yet it’s a term that almost all major car manufacturers are using to describe their cars of the future and their capabilities. 

“In the simplest terms, it's a vehicle that can be updated and refreshed over the course of the lifetime of the actual hardware of the car, which in turn allows the vehicle to grow and adapt to the identity of the driver,” explained Derek de Bono, vice president of SDVs at Valeo, the French tier-one supplier that’s transitioning more from hardware into software-defined vehicles, including major SDV projects with Renault and BMW.

Related articles

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne
9
Porsche Cayenne
Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid fronttrack
Merecedes-AMG E53
7
Merecedes-AMG E53
Audi A1 front three quarter lead
Used Audi A1 2010-2018 review
8
Used Audi A1 2010-2018 review
mclaren artura spider review 2024 01
McLaren Artura
9
McLaren Artura
ford explorer review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Explorer
8
Ford Explorer

View all car reviews