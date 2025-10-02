BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Belt and braces: Volvo’s innovative new take on in-car safety
UP NEXT
Are buyers ready for the amazing things their new cars can do?

Belt and braces: Volvo’s innovative new take on in-car safety

The Swedish brand's active safety belt reacts according to the dynamics of impact

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
2 October 2025

With so much emphasis on developing ADAS and fully autonomous vehicles, it may seem as if the industry has run out of ideas for improving the basics.

That isn’t the case. Next year, Volvo’s ultra-sophisticated smart safety belt makes its debut in the EX60. It’s 66 years since Volvo invented the three-point belt and made the patent freely available to all car makers.

The latest version is the world’s first multi-adaptive safety belt, which is said to give better protection than existing systems. The belt adapts to traffic conditions and the type of individual wearing it using real-time data from interior and exterior sensors.

The belt takes into account the occupant’s height, weight, body shape and seating position. Larger occupants will be restrained by a higher belt load setting, while the setting for lighter occupants will be lower to reduce the likelihood of a broken rib.

The belts use load-limiting profiles to control the force applied to the user when an impact happens, and the number of profiles the system uses has been increased from the usual three to 11.

No two crashes are the same; each one has unique characteristics such as direction, speed and the posture of occupants at the point of impact.

When the impact occurs, the systems analyse those characteristics in milliseconds, and the safety belt selects the most appropriate setting.

The design of the system is based on more than five decades of research and draws on a database of information on more than 80,000 occupants involved in real-world accidents. The system can be continuously improved by over-the-air updates as more data becomes available.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
Aston Martin DBX review 2025 001
Aston Martin DBX S
Aston Martin DBX S

View all car reviews

Back to top

The new belt is part of Volvo’s broader “safety ecosystem” and integrates seamlessly with airbags and occupant detection and driver assistance systems. It has been tested and improved at the Volvo Cars Safety Centre crash lab and is said to exceed regulatory requirements for automotive safety.

The original three-point belt was developed by Volvo’s first safety engineer, Nils Bohlin, who had worked on safety kit for pilots at Saab’s aviation division.

Two-point diagonal belts were an accessory for Volvo cars, but the company didn’t think they were satisfactory – and with the benefit of hindsight, they weren’t.

A US patent had been pending since 1952 on a belt designed for aircraft, but a buckle positioned over the abdomen could injure internal organs on impact. Bohlin’s design moved the buckle to the side, so the belt was pulled tight across the body in a collision.

The rest, as they say, is history – and clearly what is perhaps the greatest piece of automotive safety equipment ever invented is still evolving.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Audi A1 cars for sale

 Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S Line Sportback Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£8,295
45,064miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,365
11,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,265
56,924miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£18,848
9,607miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 Black Edition Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£25,630
11,463miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,253
9,724miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.6 TDI Sport S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£6,295
90,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£8,800
49,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,750
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 3892 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio front quarter
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
7
Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017-2025 review
Tesla Model Y Performance review 001
Tesla Model Y Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
Aston Martin DBX review 2025 001
Aston Martin DBX S
Aston Martin DBX S

View all car reviews