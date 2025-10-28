BACK TO ALL NEWS
A software update has made our EX30 better to drive

Life with our Swedish electric SUV has just got better

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
28 October 2025

Having lived with a Volvo EX30 for a few months now, I've come to realise that the sensors are a bit on the sentive side and have been hoping that a software update would help. 

I've had a few emails from readers slightly sceptical of a car in which the "driving experience is basically a software update". There's a lot more to the EX30 than that, so I was determined to share more about our electric SUV's driving dynamics as opposed to its software. 

Except then a pop-up appeared on the touchscreen recently, informing me the extravagantly titled software update 1.6.4 was now available to download and install. So I had a scroll through the list of updates and decided to take the plunge.

But stick with me, because this software update has an impact on how the EX30 drives. Most notably, the one-pedal driving mode, which previously could only be on or off, now has low and high levels.

And, yes, they do feel different. The high level is new, and when you lift off the pedal, the EX30 is notably more aggressive in how quickly it slows far closer to the one-pedal modes of other EVs. I welcome the extra adjustability, even if it has to be switched via the touchscreen.

Volvo also claims it has made some general improvements to the powertrain's operation, particularly at slow speed, although I haven't noticed that much but then I didn't have much cause for complaint.

Another neat touch is that the car's live energy consumption is now shown on the fixed top bar of the home page, making it much easier to see how efficiently I'm driving.

Although it is a bit annoying that Volvo displays this in kWh per 100 miles, rather than miles per kWh, as it means I have to do some mental maths.

Volvo EX30

Volvo moves one market niche smaller to bring in younger, climate-conscious buyers

Volvo has also added a new drive mode selector button, although for the moment this is only for 2026 and Twin Motor cars. That means I also don't get the new Relax mode reclines seats, dims lights, closes windows, plays soothing noises that's available when parked.

Other updates include some extra low-battery warning alerts and the charging display screen, a change to where the car draws power from if pre-conditioning when plugged in, and a new snowflake symbol that appears when the battery is cold.

In all, there's nothing really transformative with this update and, yes, maybe some of those functions should have been offered from launch but, in total, my EX30 is ever so slightly better than it was.

Volvo isn't the only car maker that issues over-the-air updates, but it's still interesting to see them in action, especially when they make a small but significant difference to how the car actually drives.

And really, I'm very much enjoying driving the EX30. I'm not waking up on a weekend with an urge to hunt down a B-road to attack with gusto, but the EV offers plenty of zip, its steering is direct yet light and it's pleasingly refined.

And here's the most important thing: it's very definitely a car. I may spend a lot of time looking at the touchscreen and pondering software updates, but the thing I'm enjoying most about the EX30 is driving it. If a software update makes that a bit better, I'm all for it.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

