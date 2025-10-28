Having lived with a Volvo EX30 for a few months now, I've come to realise that the sensors are a bit on the sentive side and have been hoping that a software update would help.

I've had a few emails from readers slightly sceptical of a car in which the "driving experience is basically a software update". There's a lot more to the EX30 than that, so I was determined to share more about our electric SUV's driving dynamics as opposed to its software.

Except then a pop-up appeared on the touchscreen recently, informing me the extravagantly titled software update 1.6.4 was now available to download and install. So I had a scroll through the list of updates and decided to take the plunge.

But stick with me, because this software update has an impact on how the EX30 drives. Most notably, the one-pedal driving mode, which previously could only be on or off, now has low and high levels.

And, yes, they do feel different. The high level is new, and when you lift off the pedal, the EX30 is notably more aggressive in how quickly it slows far closer to the one-pedal modes of other EVs. I welcome the extra adjustability, even if it has to be switched via the touchscreen.

Volvo also claims it has made some general improvements to the powertrain's operation, particularly at slow speed, although I haven't noticed that much but then I didn't have much cause for complaint.

Another neat touch is that the car's live energy consumption is now shown on the fixed top bar of the home page, making it much easier to see how efficiently I'm driving.

Although it is a bit annoying that Volvo displays this in kWh per 100 miles, rather than miles per kWh, as it means I have to do some mental maths.