We could wait no longer. When we found out the latest addition to our fleet, a new Renault 5, had been built at the firm's Douai plant in France and was en route to the UK, we had to get our hands on it as soon as humanly possible. So we decided to intercept the ship.

Our 5 arrived in the UK, like thousands of cars do every day, at Royal Portbury Dock in Avonmouth near Bristol - and, helpfully for logistics, 15 minutes from my mum's house. Which made me the ideal collection driver after we learned the ship containing our car would dock very early on a Monday morning.

And while our 5 has been earmarked for Steve Cropley, I'd yet to try one so happily volunteered.

Once you clear security and enter the port, it is a car spotter's paradise akin to Kensington in London. Except that while Kensington is wall-to-wall supercars, everywhere you look within the port are random unregistered new cars, many SUVs from Chinese firms you've barely heard of.

Renault has a dedicated processing facility run by BCA and it's surrounded by a vast car park that on my arrival was largely empty. It wouldn't be that way for long, because a massive transporter had just arrived and several minibuses of stevedores were en route to drive cars off it.

Time is money in the port business, especially because the tidal nature of Royal Portbury Dock meant that if the ship wasn't unloaded (of cars arriving in the UK) and then loaded (with cars and vans being exported) in time for the high tide, it might be stuck there for another day. So I was informed I couldn't mess around.

By the time I walked through the ship's massive cargo door, several of the vast transporter's six decks had been cleared, but on the down ramp ahead of me were a row of 5s. And ours was right at the front of it.