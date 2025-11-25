BACK TO ALL NEWS
The important question: can I win a hillclimb in the Renault 5?
The important question: can I win a hillclimb in the Renault 5?

Our car earns its racing wings at the waterlogged Watergate Bay Sprint

Steve Cropley Autocar
News
3 mins read
25 November 2025

It wasn't the most sensible or logical thing I've ever done, entering my Renault 5 long-termer in the Watergate Bay Sprint, a Cornish motorsport event on a closed public road between Newquay and Watergate Bay, about a month ago.

I mean, how well could a brand-new, bog-standard baby EV be expected to do in a proper, Motorsport UK-approved competitive event against 70-odd conventional cars, many of them developed over years for this very purpose?

Three reasons. First, this is the big-battery, 148bhp version. Its acceleration off the mark is much more impressive than that of a similar-power petrol car, because its generous maximum torque of 181lb ft is available from step-off.

As well as being invaluable in the traffic, such grunt is ideal for rapid start-line departures and for slingshotting you off start lines and out of slow corners and chicanes (of which Watergate Bay's 930-yard course has three).

Second, I reckoned the Renault's small size would help in a September sprint when the weather might be iffy (it was). And third, I figured the Pop Yellow colour would look great in photos (it did).

Debacles aren't often fun, but this event was one of the exceptions. The weather - rain and high winds - combined to make our clifftop perch about as exposed as it could be.

Extreme wet, mud on the track and an early competitor's accident (including a very big oil spill) combined to limit our number of runs to three (one practice, two timed) for the day, instead of the half dozen we had hoped for. Yet the car was terrific.

It ran a best time of 39 seconds - nothing special but no disgrace. It felt safe and quick, with positive steering and total wet-road stability. Even with rivers of water running down the middle of the track, I felt it could easily have used more power.

In our little EV class, I was easily beaten into third by a pair of Tesla Model 3 Performance entries, but I beat a game local entrant in a Nissan Leaf. On a dry track with a more capable driver than me, the 5 could have sliced five seconds off my best time, and a 5-based Alpine A290 a couple more, but the main thing was that I had fun.

Perhaps our little group's biggest win was that of all the clifftop tents competitors were using to protect their gear from the awful weather, ours was the very last in the paddock to blow away...

The whole exploit didn't prove much else, except that it's perfectly easy to drive a 5 from London to Cornwall with one stop (the same number you would choose in a petrol car), relying on a range of 180 miles if you cruise at 65-70mph. You will get around 4.0mpkWh if you do, which is impressive.

My 5 has now passed 11,000 miles in a few months, because it brilliantly combines fun, practicality, park-anywhere compactness and sprightly performance in town or outside. Even though the 5 has been on sale in the UK for more than nine months and is becoming a reasonably common sight, people still stop me in the street after I've just parked to enquire what it's really like.

It's a long time since I've had a mainstream car with universal eye appeal. It must be galling for those who sell or own the Citroën ë-C3 or the Peugeot e-208 (two clear 5 competitors) to see how imperceptibly their cars slip into the mainstream traffic.

In fact, if you're looking for proof that really great styling can make a massive difference to car appeal and consequent sales, the success of the 5 must surely be the best example for many years.

