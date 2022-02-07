Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Such is the hubbub enveloping the Porsche Taycan that you might have forgotten the Panamera exists. This is now reflected in sales figures: last year, the EV beat its ICE cousin 41,296 to 30,220 globally.

But for those who don’t want to forgo pistons, Porsche facelifted the Panamera in 2020, sharpening the exterior, updating the infotainment and, of crucial importance to buyers from Bath to Bangkok, breaking the Nürburgring lap record for exec cars with the 671bhp Turbo S E-Hybrid. However, it’s the entry-level plug-in hybrid, the 4 E-Hybrid, that’s the most broadly capable Panamera, particularly in estate-style Sport Turismo form, and this is the first time we’ve had a go in one in Britain.

The recipe includes a twin-turbo 3.0-litre petrol V6 and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, with an electric motor sandwiched between the two.

The battery that supplies up to 34 miles of electric-only range sits beneath the boot floor, outside the considerable wheelbase, and can be charged on the move by the V6 (with a parasitic effect on fuel economy) or in 3.6 hours by a wallbox charger.