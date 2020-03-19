Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake 2020 UK review

Out on the road, the CLA 35 delivers ample pace when called upon, although the four-cylinder soundtrack is somewhat muted, even in the angriest of the driving modes. Lift off and you’ll get a few pops and crackles, with a bit of in-cabin aural trickery to liven things up a little, but it’s much less of a lout than the shoutier A45 S. It delivers speed without any real drama, but is undeniably efficient in doing so.

The seven-speed gearbox is fairly responsive, downshifting far sooner than any fast VW Group ’box doing the rounds right now, but it can be a little twitchy at city speeds and full-throttle upshifts cut in a little early. It’s much sharper when you take control using the paddle shifters, although the dashboard shift indicator doesn’t always keep up with your right foot, making it a little too easy to bounce off the limiter when really pushing on.

Through corners, the CLA lacks the dynamism of larger, rear-driven rivals from the class above, but it manages to engage with the driver on a greater level than a Volkswagen Golf R Estate. Steering is light, if not particularly quick, but the confidence-inspiring four-wheel drive system lets you hug tighter bends at significant speeds. With the adaptive dampers set to Sport mode, the CLA holds on well, although anything more than Comfort is a little harsh for British B-roads.

It copes well with motorways in this mode, to a level that’s refreshing to see in a performance machine, although a relatively high level of road noise means it isn’t quite the cruiser other estates can claim to be.

Inside, the CLA 35 gets the same upmarket cabin treatment as the rest of the A-Class range, with a twin-screen dashboard that puts information at your fingertips, either through the steering wheel-mounted twin touchpads or on the touchscreens themselves. The MBUX interface is very customisable but isn’t quite as intuitive as either BMW’s iDrive or Audi’s Virtual Cockpit.

Sports seats, soft-touch materials and ambient lighting make for a visually impressive interior, but the sloping rear provides only average head and leg room for rear seat passengers. The Shooting Brake doesn’t have a significantly bigger load bay than the CLA saloon, either, with a seats-up 514 litres or seats-folded 971 litres, although this is still an improvement on the A-Class hatchback, and the wider boot lip makes loading easier.