Land Rover Defender 110 D240 S 2020 UK review

The ride’s remarkably good while you do it, too. Land Rover has opted to give the Defender a relaxed gait, with noticeable lean but a controlled roll-rate and effective body control, even when the chassis is loaded up.

Too many manufacturers seek to tie down an SUV to achieve a ‘sporty’ ride, but eschewing that tag (Land Rover insists the Defender is ‘a 4x4’) has allowed the Defender’s ride to breathe, and yet this is combined with really exceptional composure. The dynamics are engaging without trying to be too sharp.

The 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel is also quiet. When this engine family first rolled out, the diesel was a grumbly thing, but now refinement is first rate – as good here as in any of the cars in which we’ve tried it, and quieter than its counterparts in the Ford Ranger Raptor or Toyota Land Cruiser. A muted thrum is typically as noisy as it gets, and the smooth eight-speed transmission (with low-range ratios) is the only option.

The electronically locking centre differential is standard, though an e-diff at the rear is a £1000 option. Inside, all Defenders feel good.

This S is just one step up from the base trim (available only with the 197bhp diesel) and here we have part-electric, part-leather, heated front seats, digital displays and smartphone integration. That every model gets body-colour trim and exposed screw-heads means all get a dose of functionality, too, so none feels the poor relation, and the classic Defender cues make this a special cabin. Mind, at £52,110, it should be.

Only diesel Defenders fitted with the lightest set of options – those that don’t add too much to the 2248kg kerb weight – offer a WLTP fuel consumption above 30mpg. Dependent on options, you’re looking at a 29.6-31.7mpg car, though this betters a Toyota Land Cruiser and is about comparable to a Jeep Wrangler.

A plug-in hybrid Defender comes later, as does a shorter variant, and a commercial version with a 900kg payload, but a pick-up is unlikely.