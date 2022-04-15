Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Too often, cars in this area of the market with such sporty looks and such an on-paper specification are let down by how they drive. Not so with the i30 Fastback.

It feels more towards the Ford Focus end of the market for more involving dynamics, albeit not quite at the Blue Oval’s free-flowing level. The handling is accurate and predictable, and the car is willing to change direction and involve you in the drive on a more interesting stretch of B-road.

The stiffer N Line suspension makes the ride firm but never uncomfortable, with almost all bumps and imperfections well absorbed by the chassis. Only really high-frequency surfaces taken at much higher or very low speeds unsettle the car and it always feels well tied down.

The steering does lack bite and feel, though, particularly just off centre, which spoils an otherwise pleasing dynamic set-up.

The engine is a willing performer, too. The four-cylinder turbo produces 158bhp and 187lb ft, which is not explosive by modern standards but is just as much as the car needs. Performance is smoothly delivered and the engine is also quiet and refined, with more than 40mpg offered thanks to the 48V mild-hybrid technology that both boosts economy and aids acceleration.

It’s not a good match for the dual-clutch automatic gearbox, though. This is the weakest part of the whole dynamic package. It always feels half a step behind what the driver wants from the engine and is slow to shift and said shifts are quite cumbersome. We’d save the £1200 and get the six-speed manual, which is likely to be a far better match to the rest of the chassis set-up and performance levels in keeping with the i30 Fastback N Line’s cooking hatch brief.