Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

From £20,7157
Sportier suspension sharpens Hyundai's stylish hatchback alternative, which remains largely unopposed in its niche
by Mark Tisshaw
15 April 2022

What is it?

The idea is a simple one: make a more premium and desirable coupé body shape out of a hatchback. That’s what Hyundai set out to achieve in 2018 with the launch of the i30 Fastback, a sleeker five-door liftback version of the i30 hatchback that tried to replicate the success Mercedes-Benz has had in morphing an A-Class into a CLA.

However sleek it might look and interesting the proposition might be, the idea hasn’t really set the world alight or prompted a whole raft of imitations from rival firms (when they all start making their own, you know you’re really onto something…). Yet it remains a stylish option and a welcome niche in a sea of family similar hatchbacks.

The i30 Fastback was refreshed just over a year ago and the range simplified at the same time. The car is available in the sporty N Line trim only and with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It’s the latter we’re testing here.

What's it like?

Too often, cars in this area of the market with such sporty looks and such an on-paper specification are let down by how they drive. Not so with the i30 Fastback.

It feels more towards the Ford Focus end of the market for more involving dynamics, albeit not quite at the Blue Oval’s free-flowing level. The handling is accurate and predictable, and the car is willing to change direction and involve you in the drive on a more interesting stretch of B-road.

The stiffer N Line suspension makes the ride firm but never uncomfortable, with almost all bumps and imperfections well absorbed by the chassis. Only really high-frequency surfaces taken at much higher or very low speeds unsettle the car and it always feels well tied down.

The steering does lack bite and feel, though, particularly just off centre, which spoils an otherwise pleasing dynamic set-up.

The engine is a willing performer, too. The four-cylinder turbo produces 158bhp and 187lb ft, which is not explosive by modern standards but is just as much as the car needs. Performance is smoothly delivered and the engine is also quiet and refined, with more than 40mpg offered thanks to the 48V mild-hybrid technology that both boosts economy and aids acceleration. 

It’s not a good match for the dual-clutch automatic gearbox, though. This is the weakest part of the whole dynamic package. It always feels half a step behind what the driver wants from the engine and is slow to shift and said shifts are quite cumbersome. We’d save the £1200 and get the six-speed manual, which is likely to be a far better match to the rest of the chassis set-up and performance levels in keeping with the i30 Fastback N Line’s cooking hatch brief. 

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review


The rest of the package is largely as we know from before with the i30 Fastback, even after those styling and range tweaks. You get more boot space than in a standard i30 hatchback (450 litres plays 395 litres), with the trade-off for that rakish shape coming in rear cabin space and rearwards visibility for the driver.

The interior switchgear and infotainment layout feels half a generation behind many more modern rivals, but that’s actually no bad thing, given how many physical buttons remain and aren’t hidden behind endless menus on a touchscreen. Less isn’t always more and there’s an honesty and robustness to the front cabin of the i30 Fastback. The range is also pleasingly simple and equipment levels very good as standard, with the only options coming from the transmission or colour.

Should I buy one?

The i30 Fastback remains a niche choice, albeit an interesting one. That interest comes not only from the way it looks but also from the way it drives.

If you like the former, you’ll enjoy the latter, so long as you stick with the manual gearbox.

FastRenaultFan 15 April 2022
I think Hyundai no longer sells the fastback here in Ireland which is very strange as we used to love saloons here and I know it was not a saloon but it kinda looked like one similar to how a Skoda Octavia looks like one kinda.
It just was not popular here. A pity as its a good looking car. I put it down to the engine choices that were very limited here.

