BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Hyundai i30 N
UP NEXT
New Porsche 911 GT3 Touring brings road focus, manual gearbox

Nearly new buying guide: Hyundai i30 N

This VW Golf GTI rival is keen value new and - we reckon - even better used
News
3 mins read
17 June 2021

Not too many years ago, a top-flight, thoughtfully engineered and seriously appealing Hyundai hot hatch would have been considered a flight of fancy, but in 2018 the Korean firm rocked perceived wisdom when it launched the i30 N, a sporting version of its smart but sensible i30 family hatchback.

It worked, too. Hyundai’s Volkswagen Golf GTI chaser was deeply impressive and purposeful straight out of the box, with such driver’s delights as electronically controlled suspension, launch control, an automatic rev-matching function and an overboost facility to help with speedy overtaking.

Click here to buy your next used i30 from Autocar

Under its stubby and attractive bonnet is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can be had in two flavours: a standard 247bhp version and a 271bhp Performance variant that’s a fraction faster and gets upgraded brakes, stickier tyres and an electronic limited-slip differential that helps to meter out the power in tight corners. You also get an active exhaust on the more powerful i30 N that sounds great and even emits popping sounds when you lift off the accelerator.

The handling is wonderfully composed, even on rough roads. Every i30 N has adaptive dampers that can be slackened to their most forgiving setting without compromising body control. Even a mid-corner ripple does little to alter the car’s stability. The steering is progressive in Comfort mode and builds weight in a linear manner, while the brakes are strong and give you confidence when tackling a challenging road.

Aside from some purposeful-looking sports seats, there’s little inside the i30 N to differentiate it from its lesser siblings, although at least the infotainment system is responsive and easy to navigate and all the controls are logically laid out and everything feels well built. It’s not quite as premium in its feel inside as the Golf GTI, but given that the i30 N costs less, you can forgive this.

H owever, the i30 N isn’t as practical as its rivals, because the boot is on the pokey side and Performance versions have a (removable) chassis brace behind the rear seats that can be an obstruction when you fold the rear bench flat. Rear passengers aren’t treated to quite the same amount of leg room as they are in the Honda Civic Type R, although head room is fine. Those up front will find plenty of room and the driver gets lots of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel. Electric seats are standard on the Performance, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

1 renault Arkana 2021 LHD FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Maybach S680 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 2021 review

1 BMW M5 CS 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW M5 CS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai’s N performance brand opens for business and aims for hot hatch fame, starting with the i30

Read our review
Back to top

For those who don’t fancy a boxy hatch, there’s also a sleeker Fastback version, introduced in 2019, in the five-door coupé style. It’s worth noting that while the i30 N hatch is available in both forms, the Fastback comes in Performance guise only.

Used prices are the same for all versions of the i30 N. You’ll need around £22,000 for a 2018 version, between £23,000 and £25,000 for a 2019 car and £25,000 to £27,000 for a 2020 one.

Need to know

Look at the tyres and find out how worn they are, whether they’re the correct size and if they’re the ones recommended by Hyundai. Performance versions use a specific Pirelli P Zero tyre that can be identified by an ‘HN’ marking on the sidewall. The standard 18in and Performance 19in alloy wheels can be susceptible to kerb damage if you’re not careful. In addition, they’re diamond cut, so they can take longer (and cost more) to repair than ordinary alloys. The i30 N hasn’t had any major concerns so far. Hyundai finished ninth out of 31 makers in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey.

Our pick

Performance: This more potent model has always been the best-seller (the regular i30 N was axed in 2020), so there’s more of them for sale used, and it costs the same to buy and run.

Advertisement
Back to top

Wild card

Fastback: The five-door Fastback body looks sleeker and is roomier than the hatchback version. You’d be hard pressed to tell any differences in the way it goes, either.

Ones we found

2018 Hyundai i30 N Performance, 10,000 miles, £23,999

2019 Hyundai i30 N, 30,000 miles, £22,000

2019 Hyundai i30 N Performance, 20,000 miles, £24,995

2019 Hyundai i30 N Performance Fastback, 4000 miles, £26,000

2021 Hyundai i30 N Performance, 400 miles, £27,995

READ MORE

Updated 2021 Hyundai i30 N goes on sale from £33,745 

Hyundai i30 N review 

Hyundai i30 N long-term review

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I30 1.4 Classic 5dr
2014
£4,965
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi Blue Drive Active 5dr
2015
£4,995
87,057miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi Active 5dr Auto
2014
£5,425
59,994miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Active 5dr
2014
£5,465
50,810miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Active 5dr
2014
£5,995
69,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Se 5dr
2014
£5,995
44,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2015
£5,995
88,669miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Active 5dr
2015
£5,999
61,265miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Blue Drive Se 5dr
2015
£5,999
63,763miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK FD hero front

Nissan Qashqai 2021 UK review

1 BMW 4 Series M440i Convertible 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i 2021 UK review

1 renault Arkana 2021 LHD FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Maybach S680 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 2021 review

1 BMW M5 CS 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW M5 CS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives