Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition lands at £38,190

A limited edition of the Hyundai i30 N has been revealed, with prices starting at £38,190.

The Korean brand has confirmed that 800 examples of the i30 N N-Drive Limited Edition will be produced worldwide, with just 75 destined for the UK, all in hatchback guise.

A numbered badge inside will let buyers know which example they own.

The new model will command a £5095 premium over the manual i30 N Performance and £3595 over its automatic sibling.

The N-Drive Limited Edition brings dark-bronze 19in alloy wheels, black Hyundai logos, red and gold exterior decals and special Drive-N badges with the Nürburgring coordinates etched in - a nod to the location of Hyundai's European performance-car headquarters.

Inside, the N-Drive Limited Edition is fitted with N Light sports seats and Alcantara wrapping of the steering wheel and armrest, all decorated with red stitching. The theme continues with red seatbelts and unique carpet mats featuring the Drive-N logo and red-and-white stitching.

Two new paint colours have also been released exclusively for the N-Drive Limited Edition: Phantom Black Pearl and Serenity White Pearl.

As well as the styling features, the car is also equipped with safety equipment not previously seen on the i30 N, including blindspot assistance, rear collision assistance and safe exit assistance.

Under the bonnet is the same 276bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine as in the standard i30 N, driving the front wheels.