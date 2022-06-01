BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition lands at £38,190
Toyota GR Corolla gets lightweight two-seat track variant

Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition lands at £38,190

Just 75 examples of the uniquely styled hot hatch range-topper are bound for the UK
1 June 2022

A limited edition of the Hyundai i30 N has been revealed, with prices starting at £38,190.

The Korean brand has confirmed that 800 examples of the i30 N N-Drive Limited Edition will be produced worldwide, with just 75 destined for the UK, all in hatchback guise.

A numbered badge inside will let buyers know which example they own.

The new model will command a £5095 premium over the manual i30 N Performance and £3595 over its automatic sibling.

The N-Drive Limited Edition brings dark-bronze 19in alloy wheels, black Hyundai logos, red and gold exterior decals and special Drive-N badges with the Nürburgring coordinates etched in - a nod to the location of Hyundai's European performance-car headquarters. 

Inside, the N-Drive Limited Edition is fitted with N Light sports seats and Alcantara wrapping of the steering wheel and armrest, all decorated with red stitching. The theme continues with red seatbelts and unique carpet mats featuring the Drive-N logo and red-and-white stitching.

Two new paint colours have also been released exclusively for the N-Drive Limited Edition: Phantom Black Pearl and Serenity White Pearl.

As well as the styling features, the car is also equipped with safety equipment not previously seen on the i30 N, including blindspot assistance, rear collision assistance and safe exit assistance.

Hyundai i30 N
Hyundai i30 N
Under the bonnet is the same 276bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine as in the standard i30 N, driving the front wheels. 

 

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai’s N performance brand opens for business and aims for hot hatch fame, starting with the i30

Comments
scotty5 1 June 2022

A few days ago it was £28k for a Ford Fiesta, now it's £38k for a Hyundai i30.

Yes I know it's Limited Edition but several years down the line, car you see anyone here in the UK harking after a special edition Hyundai? To these eyes at least, that dashboard looks like it's out of a £14,000 budget car loved by the rental fleets, not something that commands a near £40k price tag.

ianp55 1 June 2022

For an extra £5k there's no performance upgrade so it's cosmetic only with a restricted colour choice,how you can have new shades of black & white is rather beyond me. It'll be interesting to see how many of these special's actually sell. 

si73 1 June 2022
Was hoping they'd done a special version with performance enhancements instead of just badging and colour scheme

