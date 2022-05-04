BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

When the BMW 1 Series went front-wheel drive in 2019, it had something to prove, and with the Volkswagen Golf R-baiting, four-wheel-drive BMW M135 xDrive, it demonstrated it could build an effective hot hatch, while also retaining the expensive ‘premium’ feel of a BMW.

And now it’s received an update. This isn’t the proper facelift – that’s not due until 2024 – and apart from some new paint options like the retina-searing Sao Paulo Yellow in the photos, the changes are purely mechanical.

The aim, say the engineers, was to create a wider broadband for the M135i as a model range by focusing the standard M Sport suspension as the driving enthusiast’s choice, while preserving the adaptively suspended car’s capabilities as an all-rounder.

To that end, all versions get more sound piped in through the speakers, more alert torque vectoring by braking, retuned xDrive and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, but cars with M Sport suspension get new springs and dampers, two degrees of front camber, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres on 19in wheels and stiffer bushes and mounts benefiting steering precision.