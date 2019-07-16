Audi S4 2019 review

Regardless of the motive, there’s little denying the fact this new S4 packs quite a wallop. That 3.0-litre V6 diesel kicks out 342bhp and a whopping 516lb ft of torque, which is spread across a relatively narrow 2500-3100rpm window. For the sake of comparison, that’s the same amount of torque as a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé gets from its 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8. In typical Audi fashion, this performance is directed to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto ’box and a self-locking diff that can funnel up to 85% of that torque to the rear axle.

While I don’t doubt the S4 is more than capable of hitting its claimed 0-62mph time of 4.8sec, it’s the way it accelerates while locked in-gear that’s the most entertaining aspect of its character. Put your foot down below 2000rpm and the pace will gradually start to pick up but, as soon as you stray past that 2500rpm marker, things get a lot more brutal. The accelerative force that’s unleashed is lahar-like; a sudden violent surge accompanied by a muscular, bassy (if a little faux-sounding) bellow from the V6. It might be fleeting but, for that short moment it exists, it’s undoubtedly thrilling.

Its versatility is readily apparent too. Point the S4 down a stretch of motorway and not only is that motor impressively hushed, its claimed WLTP fuel economy figure of 42.2mpg means it should provide decent range between trips to the petrol station.

Sitting on lowered sports suspension, the S4’s ride is noticeably firmer than that of its A4 counterpart, even with its dampers in their comfiest, most pliant setting. That said, the manner in which it navigates poorly surfaced roads isn’t so brittle you’d wince at the prospect of driving one over long distances. It's a settled, well-sorted car, this.