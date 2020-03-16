Used car buying guide: Lexus IS F

Sooner or later, most car manufacturers decide to let their engineers play on a race track to show the world what they can make. Most recently, Kia did it with the Stinger GT S, and back in 2008, Lexus did it with the IS F.
Coming from a brand lauded for its super-refined and reliable hybrid saloons, the IS F’s arrival was a pleasant surprise. Here was a car pitched to take on rivals such as the BMW M3 and Mercedes C63 AMG and it wielded a big and unusual stick in the form of a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre petrol V8 producing 417bhp.
Drive was sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with flappy paddles, a lock-up mechanism from second gear upwards for faster shifts and an ability to go right to the rev limiter. (Check for unusual engine noises caused by over-enthusiastic revving.)
Below stairs, suspension components were forged from lightweight materials and the antiroll bars were beefed up. The only duff ingredient in this fascinating mix was the adoption of electric power steering.
It was expensive, too, but buyers forgave it because of its quality, technical specification, exclusivity and Lexus’s reputation for customer service. Reviewers praised its styling, engine note, chassis balance and strong brakes but criticised its hesitant gearbox, fidgety ride and absence of a proper limited-slip differential (instead, it has an electronically controlled open diff).
Peter Cavellini
Shame really.
Always liked the shape, didn't realise it had these annoying little problems which were or could be a constant fettling issue.
