Used car buying guide: Lexus IS F

Fortunately, Lexus was listening, at least to complaints about the diff, and swapped the existing unit for a proper limited-slip diff in 2010. The sat-nav system was also upgraded.

More changes followed a few months later when the IS F’s ride deficiencies were partly addressed with the fitment of revised springs and shock absorbers. The rear suspension was also adjusted to provide greater stability. At the same time, the instrument binnacle was restyled and, outside at the front, LED daytime-running lights joined the existing HID headlights.

Despite these changes, only around 200 IS Fs had been sold in the UK by the time the axe fell in 2014. That’s good news if you like the idea of driving something a lot more exclusive than an M3 but not so good if you like plenty of choice when shopping for your next car. At the time of writing, we found only around 10 IS Fs for sale. However, they looked like good cars. Conversations with a handful of private sellers were encouraging, too. To an owner, they had nothing but praise for their IS F’s reliability and had taken real care of it. Our advice, though, would be to avoid paying their asking prices, which are on the high side.

We really tried to unearth problems with the model. The only relatively widespread issues we found, courtesy of a Lexus technician who owns an IS F, concerned leaky water pumps (earlier cars were most affected and problem pumps were replaced under warranty) and a leaky heat transfer plate. So not that much. If only we could say the same about an M3.

How to get one in your garage

An owner's view

Jack Jordan: “It’s a rare and breathtaking car, the IS F. Mine is a 2008-reg with 59,000 miles. The gearbox is quick to change and the engine’s power is intoxicating. It’s a Lexus so very reliable apart from the well-documented water pump problem that affected earlier cars. Mine was changed without fuss under warranty. And that’s another thing about running a Lexus: the dealers. It doesn’t matter how old your Lexus is: they’re always attentive and quick to resolve any problems and their rates are reasonable. With enthusiastic driving, the IS F will get through brakes and rear tyres, but it’s a performance car, so what do you expect?”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: The V8 is strong and capable of power upgrades, especially if you abide by the 5000-mile oil change interval. On earlier cars, the water pump can spring a leak so check the coolant level and look for coolant stains around the engine bay. A more serious problem is the curse of the leaking valley or heat transfer plate. You can expect labour hours to run into double figures. Beware cheaper sealant fixes.