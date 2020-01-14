Lexus UX 300e: more details revealed for first Lexus EV

Lexus has announced further technical details for its first electric production car, the UX 300e, ahead of its launch in the UK in early 2021.

The UX 300e, which was originally revealed at the Guangzhou motor show in China, will arrive with a front-mounted motor that produces 201bhp and 221lb ft of torque. Power comes from a 54.3kWh underfloor battery offering a claimed 249 miles of range on the old NEDC test cycle, which Lexus expects to equate to 186 miles on the current WLTP testing regime.

The electric version of the regular UX crossover, understood to be based on the electric Toyota C-HR currently offered in China, will be capable of DC rapid charging from 0-80% in 50 minutes. It features a number of drive modes so that the performance of the electric motor can be better managed, along with paddle shifters to control the regenerative braking modes.

Lexus says the UX 300e, built on Toyota’s GA-C platform, has been developed with a focus on on-road performance and the goal of offering a quiet, refined driving experience. To balance the new powertrain, extra bracing has been added and the dampers have been reworked to maintain optimum weight distribution.

According to Lexus, the UX 300e’s powertrain draws on learnings from the firm’s long-running hybrid system and features a temperature management system that balances power at low and high temperatures. It will be capable of 0-62mph in 7.5sec and have a 100mph top speed.

As part of the focus on refinement, Lexus has fitted extra insulation to reduce wind and road noise, along with an Active Sound Control system that “transmits natural, ambient sounds to communicate the driving conditions”.

Smartphone integration will allow owners to check battery charge and remaining range remotely, be notified when charging is complete and pre-condition the car using the climate controls.