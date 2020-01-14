Lexus UX 300e: more details revealed for first Lexus EV

Lexus has announced further technical details for its first electric production car, the UX 300e, ahead of its launch in the UK in early 2021.
The UX 300e, which was originally revealed at the Guangzhou motor show in China, will arrive with a front-mounted motor that produces 201bhp and 221lb ft of torque. Power comes from a 54.3kWh underfloor battery offering a claimed 249 miles of range on the old NEDC test cycle, which Lexus expects to equate to 186 miles on the current WLTP testing regime.
The electric version of the regular UX crossover, understood to be based on the electric Toyota C-HR currently offered in China, will be capable of DC rapid charging from 0-80% in 50 minutes. It features a number of drive modes so that the performance of the electric motor can be better managed, along with paddle shifters to control the regenerative braking modes.
Lexus says the UX 300e, built on Toyota’s GA-C platform, has been developed with a focus on on-road performance and the goal of offering a quiet, refined driving experience. To balance the new powertrain, extra bracing has been added and the dampers have been reworked to maintain optimum weight distribution.
According to Lexus, the UX 300e’s powertrain draws on learnings from the firm’s long-running hybrid system and features a temperature management system that balances power at low and high temperatures. It will be capable of 0-62mph in 7.5sec and have a 100mph top speed.
As part of the focus on refinement, Lexus has fitted extra insulation to reduce wind and road noise, along with an Active Sound Control system that “transmits natural, ambient sounds to communicate the driving conditions”.
Smartphone integration will allow owners to check battery charge and remaining range remotely, be notified when charging is complete and pre-condition the car using the climate controls.
Antony Riley
Should be a good electric car
Should be a good electric car choice and of course be totally reliable as all Toyota/Lexus car,s seem to be
John Fox
Barf, an SUV. Only plonkers
Barf, an SUV. Only plonkers drive SUVs. Give us a 3 series sized RWD electric saloon.
catnip
John Fox wrote:
Unfortunately the majority of the car buying public do what they are told: The motoring press tell you SUVs are fashionable, practical, and what you need, the dealers tell you the same, and the manufacturers love these things because they can charge more for them. What is the poor consumer to do?
Antony Riley
Only plonkers write such
Only plonkers write such comment !
Technomad
It's called a Tesla Model 3.
It's called a Tesla Model 3. And, having owned both, the Tesla is from another planet. In a good way.
Folsom
Compared with...?
Considering the article is about an unreleased vehicle, your comment lacks credibility, but maybe you're comparing your Tesla Model 3 to Lexus as a brand? For me there is no comparison based on my experience compared to that of my Model 3-owning neighbour.
Its hard to say whether I get more fun from watching my neighbor's Model 3 get flatbedded yet again, or watching them shout and tap endlessly at their iWatches hoping for the call to connect properly. There is no arguing that their Model 3 has great acceleration for joining traffic from cold in the morning, but I think they'd take their Evoque back, all-forgiven, after Tesla reliability.
Four doors down, I drive a Lexus, and combined with othe Lexus models we've owned, we have had over 300,000 miles of faultless rattle-free scheduled-maintenance-only ownership. Yes, I need a larger gap joining traffic every day but then I don't get honked at every day for causing other drivers to brake as I 'power-merge'...
Factczech
Rather
A rather plain and mundane car but it has a Lexus badge and so the bought-up media would fawn over it and sing its praises...
When you look at the design and compare it to the Mach-E it pales in comparison. the interior too is less innovative and modern than the Mustang but again the media would find ways to talk it up while they would save their harsh criticisms for the Mach-E...
si73
Factczech wrote:
Really? The motoring press aren't usually fawning over Lexus' Fords maybe, anything German definitely, but not Lexus.
Bimfan
Depends whether you like Japanese designs or not.
If you can live with the looks (I actually quite like most of it apart from the gawping grille) then this looks a pretty good option.
Lexus interior quality and reliability, refined torquey drive and decent range.
What about the price though?
