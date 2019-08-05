Used car buying guide: Audi S3 Mk1

In 1999, it shook up the hot hatch world. Here was an all-wheel-drive, three-door hatch capable of 0-62mph in 6.6sec one moment and bumbling to the shops the next – duties its solid construction suggested it would perform for years to come.

Like most Audis then and since, it’s a discreet thing. True, its wheel arches are slightly wider than an A3’s of the time, its bumpers are deeper and it wears a tasty set of 17in Avus six-spoke alloys, but otherwise it hides its light under a bushel.

At launch, the S3’s 1.8-litre 20-valve turbocharged engine was pegged to 207bhp to avoid embarrassing the newly arrived TT. However, in 2001, with its hand forced by the launch of a new generation of powerful rivals, Audi increased the power to 222bhp, a move that saw the car’s 0-62mph sprint time fall to 6.4sec. Crucially, the engine, now codenamed BAM, gained stronger con rods. The S3 was facelifted the following year, receiving one-piece headlights, revised tail-lights, a new S3 badge and restyled tailgate trim.

From launch, the S3’s standard trim included climate control, self-levelling xenon headlights, electric Recaro sports seats and a half-leather finish. Options included larger 18in alloys and a Bose sound system. The S3’s thoroughly sensible-looking and solidly fixed interior has lasted well, although we’ve seen enough worn leather bolsters to know this area of the cabin can be an issue.

Today, of course, the only feature that matters is a full service history. The oil and filter should have been changed every 10,000 miles, the Haldex coupling oil every 40,000 and the timing belt, tensioner and water pump, ideally with a metal impeller in place of the plastic one, every 60,000. Don’t be put off by a high mileage or multiple owners (to be expected after 19 years): it’s that service history that matters. And if it comes to it, go for the 222bhp version with its stronger engine.

An owner’s view

Steve Harris: “I saw the S3 and had to have it. It’s a 2002-registered car and the mileage is high at 170,000 but, in the two years I’ve had it, it’s not put a foot wrong. It feels as solid as it must have done when it left the showroom. I reckon this generation of S3 just pre-dated the next level of electronics because I can fix most things on it and, in any case, there are lots of forums offering good technical advice. The only upgrade I’ve made is fitting a Bilstein B12 suspension kit, which I reckon has tightened the handling.”