2020 Audi S3: hot saloon variant spotted ahead of A3's reveal

Audi's next-gen S3 has been caught testing in saloon form ahead of the mainstream A3's reveal at September's Frankfurt motor show.

The S3, which is set to get more power and a significant technology upgrade, will be part of an eleven-strong next-generation A3 model line-up due before 2022.

Spotted previously in five-door hatchback form, using the current car's MFA platform, the A3 will also have four-door saloon and five-door liftback variants. The latter is expected to take the Sportback name from the five-door hatchback, while that variant will be simply badged A3, as the three-door A3 was discontinued back in 2017.

Regular and S3-badged convertible models will complete the line-up, although, as is currently the case, there will be no RS3 drop-top.

The other variants will also gain S3 and RS3-badged models, meaning eleven cars will make up the A3 range. With competition from the new BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A35 - both set to come in four-door forms - covering the 300-335bhp bracket, the S3 is expected to stay within these limits, with 325bhp mooted by sources.