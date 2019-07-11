2020 Audi S3: hot saloon variant spotted ahead of A3's reveal

Audi's new generation A3 will appear at September's Frankfurt motor show, with 300bhp+ S3 to follow soon after
by Lawrence Allan
11 July 2019

Audi's next-gen S3 has been caught testing in saloon form ahead of the mainstream A3's reveal at September's Frankfurt motor show.

The S3, which is set to get more power and a significant technology upgrade, will be part of an eleven-strong next-generation A3 model line-up due before 2022. 

Spotted previously in five-door hatchback form, using the current car's MFA platform, the A3 will also have four-door saloon and five-door liftback variants. The latter is expected to take the Sportback name from the five-door hatchback, while that variant will be simply badged A3, as the three-door A3 was discontinued back in 2017.

2019 Audi A3 to feature 'big-time' changes

Regular and S3-badged convertible models will complete the line-up, although, as is currently the case, there will be no RS3 drop-top.

The other variants will also gain S3 and RS3-badged models, meaning eleven cars will make up the A3 range. With competition from the new BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A35 - both set to come in four-door forms - covering the 300-335bhp bracket, the S3 is expected to stay within these limits, with 325bhp mooted by sources.

If it follows the example set by the TTS, with which the current S3 shares an engine, it will get a petrol particulate filter. This has reduced power slightly to 302bhp, but a boost of 15lb ft has taken torque up to 295lb ft. The TTS ditched its six-speed manual gearbox for a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, too. 

The RS3, meanwhile, will likely increase in power, with 400bhp-plus opposition from the Mercedes-AMG A45 on the way. It's expected to keep the 2.5-litre five-cylinder unit from the current car. 

This 11-car line-up will cover all the bases covered by the Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback and saloon and CLA coupé ranges, including the 35 and 45-badged AMG variants.

The styling of the new A3, as seen on the spied development car, will follow the rest of the Audi range with a more geometric front-end treatment and sharper tail-lights. Inside, there'll be Audi's Virtual Cockpit as standard, with a choice of two infotainment screen sizes.

Comments
15

Ubberfrancis44

9 August 2018
Absolute beast this car will be.

eseaton

9 August 2018
'Audi S3' and 'absolute beast' are not concepts easily associated.

Unless you consider a muntjac deer to be the definition of an 'absolute beast'.

Marc

9 August 2018
Ubberfrancis44 wrote:

Absolute beast this car will be.

Only on your local ring road.

Davemajor

9 August 2018

An absolute beast? Hmm. 140i has 340bhp and 400lb torque. More like a kitten.

smf1

14 August 2018

are you having a laugh?? the S3 runs circles around the 140i 

Davemajor

16 August 2018

Are you just an Audi fanboy or clueless. Ive had an S4 and a 3.2 TT, and the 140i could easily outrun them. Take a look at laptimes and on the road reviews. I love Audi's and BMW's, but the 140i burns the S3 hands down.  Not only in acceleration, but bhp and torque. If you want to go that far, it also comes in on track times less than a second behind an RS3. A Golf R is nearly 4 seconds behind and the current S3, 3 seconds behind. Who runs rings around it you fool?

xxxx

9 August 2018

5 door version next year? I'd be surprized as the life span for A3 sportback is usually at least 7 years from point of sale.

Still like the car and it'll be worth waiting for (I've always had a soft spot for the underated S3)

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

FM8

9 August 2018
xxxx wrote:

5 door version next year? I'd be surprized as the life span for A3 sportback is usually at least 7 years from point of sale.

Still like the car and it'll be worth waiting for (I've always had a soft spot for the underated S3)

Zzzz... He's back again, the keyboard warrior. This time I'm even more angry than last! How about you enlighten us on how you know the model cycle timing of the A3, work for Audi do you? And, how UNDERRATED do you believe the S3 is? TWIT. I'm so angry this time, my testicles feel like they're about to explode, I need to find a man to massage them.

xxxx

11 July 2019
FM8 wrote:
xxxx wrote:

5 door version next year? I'd be surprized as the life span for A3 sportback is usually at least 7 years from point of sale.

Still like the car and it'll be worth waiting for (I've always had a soft spot for the underated S3)

Zzzz... He's back again, the keyboard warrior. This time I'm even more angry than last! How about you enlighten us on how you know the model cycle timing of the A3, work for Audi do you? And, how UNDERRATED do you believe the S3 is? TWIT. I'm so angry this time, my testicles feel like they're about to explode, I need to find a man to massage them.

Update, bet you feel like a right bell end now, Twat

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

FMS

9 August 2018
xxxx wrote:

5 door version next year? I'd be surprized as the life span for A3 sportback is usually at least 7 years from point of sale.

Still like the car and it'll be worth waiting for (I've always had a soft spot for the underated S3)

 

You going to actually buy one, with your own money?. The never answered question is, what do you own and drive just now?. Your 86MY sofa?.

 

Who else underrates the S3?...as usual, no facts to back up the ill thought out speculation. TWIT

