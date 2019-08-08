Nearly-new buying guide: Porsche Macan

When it was launched in 2014, a few miles of sinewy curves and high-speed straights were all most seasoned drivers needed to understand that Porsche’s DNA had been successfully transplanted into the company’s new, mid-size SUV.
Today, the classifieds are heavy with used Macans. New, the range opened at £43,000 for the Macan 3.0 V6 S, but today you can bag an early one with 48,000 miles and full Porsche history for £31,000. It’s not a huge saving as used cars go but that’s because the Macan is no ordinary used car. If it were pocket money, there’d be a problem.
From new, most Macans were specced to their roofs with optional equipment. Extras worth having include the panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system and air suspension. Another is the Sports Chrono with its Sport Plus mode for an even sportier feel.
Because sipping a latté while fantasising about the latest 911 is all part of the ownership experience, many Macans have been serviced on the dot by Porsche dealers. If that aspect of owning a used Macan fills you with dread, there are expert Porsche specialists who serve poorer coffee but charge less for the privilege. If you do desert the official network, make sure the independent you use is a recognised one, to protect the resale value of your car.
Is the diesel ULEZ compliant?
Is the diesel ULEZ compliant? More cities will surely follow London’s lead on this, so time for Autocar to catch up and draw a distinction between Euro 6 diesels and earlier ones.
