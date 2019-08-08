Nearly-new buying guide: Porsche Macan

The 3.0 S, which is powered by a bi-turbo V6 producing 335bhp and is the sweetest model, was joined at launch by the 3.0 S Diesel with 254bhp and a whopping 405lb ft torque. A 2015/15-reg with 65,000 miles and full Porsche service history is just £26,990. If you’re on a budget, you cover a lot of miles or you tow a boat (its braked limit is 2400kg) at weekends, buy it.

Next up, the GTS is a kind of half-way house ’twixt S and Turbo, with 355bhp and most of the Turbo trimmings bar the price. Trouble is, it may leave you pining for the Turbo and with a 42,000-mile 2016-reg costing £44,000, it’s not much cheaper, either. No, if it’s performance you want, it has to be the 394bhp 3.6-litre Turbo (from £40,000 for a 50,000-mile 2014 reg).

At the other extreme, the orphan in the Macan range ought to be the humble four-cylinder 2.0, also launched in 2014. However, it still manages to put out 233bhp for 0-62mph in 6.9sec, and most examples come laden with extras. A 2015-reg with 50,000 miles is £31,800. The engine went to 248bhp in 2016 (we found a 2016-reg with 20,000 miles for £34,000). If for you it’s all about the badge, the 2.0 litre makes sense.

And then in 2018 the range was facelifted, the suspension revised, the diesel dropped and the 2.0-litre petrol re-engineered to produce 242bhp. New, the Macan is still the sharpest SUV in its class but as a used car you can add great value, too.

Need to know

If the standard Macan Turbo isn’t enough there’s always the Performance Package that brings another 40bhp and 37lb ft torque to the table. The result is 0-62mph in 4.4sec. Think of it as a Turbo S. Prices from £60,000.

If you’re tempted by the Macan Diesel S’s claimed economy of between 44.8 and 46.3mpg, bear in mind that sister magazine What Car’s true figure is actually 32.8mpg. That’s still not bad for an SUV of such ability but it will cost you more than you might realise at the pumps.

Selecting ‘Terrain level’ on the optional height-adjustable air suspension raises the Macan 40mm above the Normal setting and turns the car into a surprisingly good off-roader, especially in Diesel S specification.