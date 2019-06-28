Porsche Macan S 2019 UK review

On adaptively damped coil springs and a bigger optional rim, meanwhile, the car has a very convincing blend of ride sophistication, lateral grip and handling response, and it steers more sweetly than an Alfa Romeo Stelvio albeit without handling quite as incisively. Having driven a four-pot Macan on adaptive air suspension and this six-pot without it, though, there’s no question that I’d want air.

For most SUVs, the argument you might make to spend a few quid on optional air suspension, where offered, would be almost entirely about ride comfort and ground clearance. Not so here. The Macan’s handling is only at its class-leading, mass-defying, apex-splicing best when the car can suck its sprung mass down over its axles and vary its effective spring rates, as that air suspension system allows. With it, the car corners flatter and keener, and with better balance and more intuitive and precise steering, than any compact SUV I can think of. It’s nothing short of remarkable to drive quickly.

Without it, as our test car proved, the Macan is merely very good. Don’t get me wrong: it still handles with an agility and involvement factor that could trump most rivals – but not quite in such a mind-blowing way as to render any concerns you might have about the rest of the Macan’s ownership credentials unimportant.

And, especially now, you might just have one or two. This wasn’t a particularly practical car in pre-facelift form, and it’s no bigger now. The boot’s bigger than you’ll find in most family hatchbacks but the cabin, although it’s spacious enough up front, certainly isn’t.

Porsche’s updated PCM infotainment system does a lot to lift what might otherwise seem quite a dated interior, busy with switchgear but missing some of the very latest driver assistance and digital display toys you’ll find on rivals. The car’s standard ‘comfort’ seats are also just a bit short in the cushion for longer-legged drivers, and short also on useful bolstering when you need it.

Away from those more memorable drives and in the drudgery of the traffic queue, meanwhile, the slightly fussy and reactive fidget of the car’s steel coil suspension may not seem ideally comfortable for a high-riding SUV, and the slightly brusque style of clutch engagement which that paddleshift transmission can adopt on step-off might occasionally irritate, too. You’d get used to both; but not, perhaps, by choice.