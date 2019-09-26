Nearly-new buying guide: Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Meanwhile, if you like the idea of tearing up £50 notes under a shower of premium unleaded, there are the petrol-powered S500 and S600 models whose generous power outputs we needn’t worry about but which show up the S-Class’s remarkable agility. On that point, the V8 S63 and V12 S65 will leave you speechless.

New buyers seeking to reduce their tax burden were directed towards hybrid versions. Unfortunately, for private used car buyers, they only mean lower road tax, although plug-in versions such as the S500 do offer the possibility of up to 20 miles of electric-only running. Just don’t expect anything like the claimed economy figures.

At the start of the model’s life, you could choose from SE, SE Line and AMG Line trims, but given the model’s aspirations, top-spec AMG Line was the most popular. Features include 19in alloy wheels and a subtle bodykit, but all have a large TFT display, LED headlights and an array of driver assist features.

The model was facelifted in 2018 when, among other things, it received redesigned front and rear ends, more autonomous kit and two 12.3in displays. There were changes to the engines, too, while AMG Line, in Executive and Premium flavours, became the sole trim.

An all-new S-Class arrives next year. It won’t affect the prices of older models but, if you’re in the market for a nearly new one, do bear the new model in mind because, to make way for it, Mercedes is likely to sweeten the deals on the last of the current-shape cars. This will hurt the values of late-plate motors, making your nearly-new S-Class no longer the bargain it seemed.

Need to know

In 2018, the S350d moved from being powered by a 252bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel to a 282bhp 2.9-litre straight six. It’s even quieter and more refined and a great motorway cruiser. It prompts the question: why shell out more to buy the 335bhp 400d?

It may be just about the best car in the world, but the S-Class’s reliability record is far from rosy. Malfunctioning airbags, seatbelts and gearboxes have all been recorded and the engines can suffer start/stop issues, turbocharger oil leaks and engine oil leaks associated with the cam chain tensioner.

Because of the presence of its battery, the S560e plug-in hybrid has less boot space than standard models: 400 litres compared with 510. Where fitted, the optional fridge accounts for 40 litres, too.

Our pick

S350D L AMG Line: All the tech and space you could wish for. Early models were also available in lower, SE trim but AMG Line was the big seller and prices start at just £22,000.