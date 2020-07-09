BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly-new buying guide: Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar's first EV offers style, speed, comfort and zero emissions. Here's how to get one
9 July 2020

Remember the days when a Jag was either a gloriously fast roadster or an iconoclastic luxury saloon beloved of rather raffish company directors? Get real, sunshine: this is the 21st century and every landlord’s favourite car brand is now more likely to be an SUV or, even more on-trend, an all-electric SUV.

Enter the I-Pace, a stunning-looking zero-emissions car that has taken its class by storm since 2018. In fact, Jaguar was the first established luxury car brand to design its own electric vehicle from scratch. It then charged into a marketplace seemingly dominated at that stage by Tesla and it has come out the other side triumphant: the I-Pace has won fans for its styling, SUV practicality and long-range capability.

Under its floor is a huge battery pack that drives all four wheels via two electric motors – one at the front and one at the back. That 90kWh battery gives the car exceptional performance and an official range of 292 miles, superior to most of its closest competitors.

As for trims, even the entry-level S spec features lots of luxuries, including keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and ambient interior lighting. Upgrading to SE gets you bigger wheels, adaptive cruise control and additional safety kit. Range-topping HSE cars also have heated rear seats and matrix LED headlights.

On the road, the I-Pace can, despite its svelte looks, feel a little heavy, which is no surprise because, at nearly 2.2 tonnes, it is actually a little heavy. However, it handles well and goes like an express train when you put your foot down. It is quiet, too, and even rides well, although sharp irregularities can catch out an I-Pace riding on the bigger, 20in wheels.

Inside, it’s even more impressive. The driving position is low for an SUV and the seats offer plenty of support. All I-Paces get a slick 12.3in digital display, which lets the driver decide exactly what information they want to see directly in front of them. They also get a partly touch-sensitive panel, lower on the centre console, which is used to control the secondary systems, including the climate control.

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand.

The infotainment touchscreen looks great, too, and the use of plush materials in all the right places lends the Jag an air of real quality. Space is plentiful, with room for two lanky individuals to sit behind two equally tall people. Boot space is reasonable and there’s a much smaller, additional boot at the front of the car, where you might expect to find a conventional engine.

The I-Pace has been around since 2018, so there are plenty on the used market. Expect to pay around £45,000 for a 2018 S car. Up that to £50,000 for a 2019 example, and between £50,000 and £60,000 for a higher-spec model or a 2020 car.

Need to know

Annual road tax will be free, but you will pay a luxury car tax supplement. It’s a fixed sum levied on cars that cost over £40,000 when new and currently stands at £325 a year.

Insurance costs will be on the high side and servicing is required every year.

The I-Pace comes from new with a three-year/unlimited-mileage warranty and the battery itself is covered for eight years from new, with a 100,000-mile limit.

There was the option when buying new of changing the standard suspension set-up for air suspension and that’s worth seeking out on a used car.

Our pick

I-Pace EV400 S: Even the most basic I-Pace is handsomely equipped, and this S version has so far been the biggest seller, which means tracking down a good used one should be easier. We’d look for one of these and keep those costs down.

I-Pace EV400 SE: Sitting neatly between the popular S and the top-spec HSE, the SE is worth a punt if you value the addition of larger alloys, a high-speed emergency braking system and adaptive cruise control.

Ones we found

2018 I-Pace EV400 S, 20,000 miles, £44,965

2018 I-Pace EV400 HSE, 5000 miles, £57,000

2019 I-Pace EV400 SE, 12,000 miles, £61,995

Marc

9 July 2020
Come on Autocar, granted the I Pace is a great car, but this is an advertorial not a nearly new buying guide. Where are the negatives of this car, or issues to look out for? What about expected range?

