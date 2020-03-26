Nearly-new buying guide: Audi A6 saloon (2011-2018)

To paraphrase Henry Ford, you can have any Audi A6 saloon of 2011-18 you like, so long as it’s diesel. In fact, make that a 2.0-litre diesel, or 2.0 TDI as Audi has it. We exaggerate, of course, but only a little. The fact is that A6 2.0 TDIs outnumber any other A6 saloon variants of the same generation by a huge margin.

It’s not surprising, given the A6’s target market and the company car tax structure when it was new. Then there’s the engine itself, which bows only to the BMW 520d in terms of civility. The 2.0 TDI Ultra, launched in 2014, is extremely economical, too.

This emphasis on diesel could seem less of a draw for used car buyers, whose mileage might not appear to justify choosing an oil-burner and for whom benefit-in-kind tax savings are irrelevant. However, for these people, there are still good reasons to choose an A6 2.0 TDI or its siblings, the 3.0 TDI and high-performance 3.0 BiTDI. They include the sheer pleasure to be gained from driving such a comfortable, well-appointed and well-engineered car that is also economical and inexpensive to tax. Perhaps of greater appeal, though, is that most A6s are attractively priced, not least because buyers are favouring SUVs over executive saloons.

How about £13,500 for a 2016- reg 2.0 Ultra SE Executive S tronic with 33,000 miles? And road tax is just £30. You want something meatier? A 2016-reg 3.0 TDI quattro SE Executive S tronic with 28,000 miles is £15,995, or a same-age and mileage 3.0 BiTDI quattro SE Tiptronic (its V6 produces 316bhp and 479lb ft of torque) is £19,995. These 3.0-litre engines are seriously muscular but the 2.0 TDIs are also powerful and serve most drivers perfectly well.

Those are the diesels, but if you hanker after a petrol, and have the patience to scour the classifieds for one, you’ll be rewarded by a choice of 2.0 and 3.0 TFSI engines (there’s a 2.0 TFSI hybrid but it’s as rare as hen’s teeth) and, later in the model’s life, a 1.8 TFSI. Prices start from £13,000 for a 2011-reg 3.0 TFSI quattro SE S tronic with 37,000 miles. Which just leaves the potent S6, a model that deserves its own guide and costs from £20,000 for a 2013-reg with 44,000 miles.