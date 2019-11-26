Audi cuts 9500 jobs in Germany to fund EV investment

Audi has confirmed that it will cut up to 9500 jobs at its German production facilities in the next five years.
The decision, officially announced today, is claimed to free up €6 billion (£5.14bn) for investment in the company's burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) product offensive and digital technologies.
Audi employs around 62,000 workers in its home country, meaning around 15% of its workforce will be gone by 2025. However, it will extend its employment guarantee for its “core workforce” until 2029 and claims profit-sharing between workers will continue. It will also still recruit for new jobs.
Audi stated: “The company must become lean and fit for the future, which means that some job profiles will no longer be needed and new ones will be created. That is why Audi is investing systematically in future-oriented qualification measures for the employees and thus in the future of the two sites in Germany”.
Profits have taken a hit in recent months as Audi readies huge factories in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, with a combined annual capacity of 675,000 units, for EVs to be built. Higher-than-average personnel costs and substantial research and development investment are cited as reasons for the cutbacks.
Earlier this month, Audi rival Daimler confirmed it would cut 10% of managerial roles in order to save €1.3bn (£1.11bn) in personnel costs. At the time, the parenty company of Mercedes-Benz warned that the rollout of electrification would significantly harm its profits until at least 2021.
scotty5
Any remainers going to comment?
Another company loosing employees ( 15% of the workforce !). Why do remainers refuse to accept that joblosses in the car industry exist due to world economics and trends? If this were UK car manufacturing job losses, this thread would have been around six pages long by now and Mike Hawes would have been been going in to overdrive about how the real cause was actually Brexit.
rhwilton
Yes.
There is no denying that the car industry is going through change at the moment and that prompts moves like the one described.
When is the German car industry, dressed as a gallant knight, going to ride towards us saying "Never fear, the German government will agree to anything the English want to protect its car industry."? Never. That demonstrated the strange English inflated sense of self-importance. (I am English.)
JLR's problems are scale, product and market based. Nissan (UK)'s and Honda (UK)'s are about the UK no longer being a desirable place to build cars to gain access to a market.
It comes down to tariffs.
