The Lake District wouldn't be so idiosyncratically Lakey, we can assume, if it weren't for the rain.

It's getting some today, but we have come prepared: we have three fantastic fast, four-wheel-drive performance cars at our disposal, along with three very keen drivers to crew them — although two of those drivers have considerably more impressive driving CVs than the third.

Outside the glassy surrounds of M-Sport's showroom car collection, at Dovenby Hall, Cumbria, sit a brand-new, 717bhp Aston Martin DBX S; a nearly new, 276bhp Toyota GR Yaris; and a not-at-all-new, 217bhp, 1989 Audi Quattro 20v.

It's the kind of trio that might just tempt a British rally champion turned rally test driver/rally team manager/rally team principal/UK motorsport business magnate and, as of June last year, FIA deputy president for sport, no less, to come out for a Sunday drive. Well, it's a Tuesday — but you get the idea.

Malcolm Wilson OBE is a busy fella and probably wouldn't 'turn out' for just anything. But having chatted with him at our recent Britain's Best Driver's Car shootout held here in the Lake District and at M-Sport's HQ, I had a hunch that the Aston might tempt him (he has owned a DBX 707 for a while, and he loves it). The road-going version of the little Toyota that his team has been competing against in the WRC for the past few years might pique his interest, too.

The Audi Quattro was a bit of an afterthought — and we have already had to jump-start it once this morning, after reminding ourselves exactly where the 12V battery resides (bonus points if you know). But Wilson makes a beeline for the car, almost without pausing to look at the other two, and then makes it very apparent that he's not for swapping keys with anyone.

His son Matthew — a world-class rally driver and a nine-time top-five WRC finisher himself, not to mention being current team boss for the M-Sport Dakar team — and I look at each other and laugh, and we divide the leftovers between us. And then we're off. The mission today is to find out where two of the Lake District's most famous petrolheads would go, and which routes they would take, to find some of the area's greatest driving roads.

Autocar doesn't venture up this way often, but recent road tests have rekindled our interest. It's certainly the kind of area where local knowledge makes a big difference, especially if you want to avoid the crowds, walkers, cyclists and general tourist traffic.