James Ruppert: why cash is king for used cars

Well, here's a surprise: paying up front for a car is increasingly falling out of favour with UK drivers, according to research from Close Brothers Motor Finance.
Apparently, the proportion of drivers saying they will opt for finance, leasing or renting for their next car has increased by 6% (from 37% of total buyers in the car market in 2018 to 43% now). This trend is driven by the young, 60% of whom will borrow, lease or rent to acquire their cars, with the majority saying this was for lifestyle reasons rather than financial ones.
Although paying for a car up front is the most common way of purchasing a car, the proportion planning to do this for their next car fell from 63% in 2018 to 57% this year. So, yes, paying with cash is going out of fashion and that is very understandable for those who want a simple, uncomplicated and rather more expensive life.
At our end of things, rather than stumping up an initial deposit and then finding the easy monthly payments, you know what to do. Buy affordably used. And £5000 always seems to me like a sensibly solid budget to play with.
The first thing I see is a Land Rover Freelander, which is becoming something of an obsession. To me, it is an alt-Defender, at least until we become either happy or sad about the new one. So £5000 for a 2008 2.2 TD4 SE with a panoramic roof, leather and Bluetooth seems very reasonable, even with 106,000 miles.
Probably the most sensible family hatch of all would be a 2011 Ford Focus 1.6 TDCi Zetec with just 57,000 miles. It has a full-up Ford service history and you will pay just £20 road tax. It may be evil diesel but officially you’ll get 67.3mpg, although anything near 60 is great going. This is a real no-brainer to buy.
'Forget your PCP'
Never thought I'd see Autocar use those words in the same sentence. Ahem
All well and good...
This advice is all well and good... if you have the cash at hand.
I'm a 29 year old home owning professional on a good salary, and I don't have anywhere near £5000 just sitting around to buy a car.
For me, a PCP or PCH makes far more sense. Not interested in ownership in the long-term, will change my car every 2-3 years, so would much rather make very affordable monthly payments.
Got my partner a Fiat 500, brand new, on PCH. Inital rental £800, then £149 per month for 2 years.
£4376 to own a car that shouldn't break down, won't need new tyres, won't need an MOT and will only need two services (maybe £300 total).
Or I could follow Ruppert's advice and spend a mystery £5000 on a pre-owned one that will require MOTs, tyres and potentially more work as it gets older.
If that work costs £680 (£80 for two MOTs if they pass perfectly - unlikely, plus £300 for tyres and £300 for two services) then in two years time sell the car for £2500 with 40k on the clock. In that two years I'd save maybe £1820 by going pre-owned, and I'd rather spend that on having a brand new, lovely car with the latest tech and design.
Well and good
Maybe that's why you've no money, you're spending nearly £2,500 a year on a Fiat 500.
£5,000 could buy a better Mazda 2 with 30k on the clock. MOT £50 a year, set of tyres about once every 2 years so budget another £100 per year for those. Should go on for another 100k miles/ 5 years without a problem, thus saving a possible £1,300 a year minimum.
If you're doing 20k miles a year on your current pcp then you did well to get for £170 a month by the way.
