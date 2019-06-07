Final Saab 9-3 to leave NEVS factory in Sweden

An unused crash test model from 2013 is set to go up for auction later this year
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
7 June 2019

The last new Saab 9-3 ever to be made will be auctioned in Sweden this year. 

The almost unused saloon was built in 2013. It will now be sold by National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), the EV manufacturer that acquired Saab’s assets upon the latter’s collapse in 2012. 

The model up for auction is a 217bhp 2.0-litre petrol-powered Aero Turbo saloon in silver, which, according to the company, was intended for crash test purposes and set aside from customer models. 

The car has been parked ever since, with just 3.1 recorded miles on the clock, making it the last new 9-3 to leave the factory. 

NEVS will display the 9-3 in Trollhattän this weekend during the town’s annual Saab Car Museum Festival celebrations, with the auction set to take place later this year. 

A company spokesman said discussions are underway to determine whether the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity. 

Our Verdict

Saab 9-3 2002-2011

Saab 9-3 Sportwagon

Minor tweaks both simplify and improve the 9-3. Likeable, but lagging behind

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Saab ceased production of the 9-3 in 2011, with plans to unveil an all-new model at the following year’s Paris motor show. It was to be a dramatically styled two-door coupe, with a 200bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged engine supplied by BMW. 

The company’s collapse in 2012 put a stop to development of the new 9-3, and production of the final-shape model continued under NEVS in 2013, with contribution from around 400 external suppliers.

Production finally ended in 2014, with just 420 units having left the ex-Saab factory in Trollhättan, in the south of Sweden. 

In 2018, NEVS began production of the 9-3 EV, a 186-mile electric saloon based on the conventionally fuelled Saab.

Read more

Chinese property developer buys 51% of reborn Saab maker​

Saab 9-3 2002-2011 review​

Used car buying guide: Saab 9-3​

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week