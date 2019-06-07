Final Saab 9-3 to leave NEVS factory in Sweden

The last new Saab 9-3 ever to be made will be auctioned in Sweden this year.

The almost unused saloon was built in 2013. It will now be sold by National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), the EV manufacturer that acquired Saab’s assets upon the latter’s collapse in 2012.

The model up for auction is a 217bhp 2.0-litre petrol-powered Aero Turbo saloon in silver, which, according to the company, was intended for crash test purposes and set aside from customer models.

The car has been parked ever since, with just 3.1 recorded miles on the clock, making it the last new 9-3 to leave the factory.

NEVS will display the 9-3 in Trollhattän this weekend during the town’s annual Saab Car Museum Festival celebrations, with the auction set to take place later this year.

A company spokesman said discussions are underway to determine whether the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.