New BMW 3 Series Touring launched with focus on sharp handling

BMW has taken the wraps off the new 3 Series Touring and promised it will retain the dynamic handling of the saloon version.

The new 3 Series estate will go on sale in late September with a range of petrol and diesel engines. For the first time in the Touring, there will be a plug-in hybrid 330e model, which will arrive in July 2020. As with the 330e saloon, it will feature a 248bhp powertrain, comprising a 181bhp petrol engine with a 111bhp electric motor, and the ability to run 39 miles on electric-only power.

At launch, the petrol engine range will start with the 181bhp 320i and the range-topper will be the four-wheel-drive M340i xDrive, which has a 3.0-litre unit with 369bhp and 295lb ft. The M340i xDrive Touring can achieve 0-62mph in 5.8sec.

Diesel options will range from the 147bhp 318d to the 261bhp 330d xDrive.

All models will have an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. No manuals are offered in the range.