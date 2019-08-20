James Ruppert: What's the best sub-£6000 second-hand estate?

I like questions and I’m always super-happy to take a run at them, even if the details are a bit patchy. But hey, that gives loads more space to feature four-wheel solutions to straightforward enquiries such as this one: “I’m looking for an estate car for about £6000 pounds.” Let’s get stuck in.

On the face of it that is a pretty straightforward scenario, and the estate car format is very underrated as a load lugger. You really don’t need a van with windows when a compact rear seat-folding estate answers all the practical issues you could ever want to pose. Our £6k budget is a reasonable amount, and there’s a ton of options with an automatic gearbox.

The Mercedes-Benz C180 Blue Efficiency in Sport spec is interesting because it will do around 39mpg and a 90,000-miles 2010 example is within budget, plus I think it still looks very contemporary. It’s a posh way to shift stuff, too.

When it comes to a compact hard worker then a Ford Focus makes all sorts of sense, and they can be great value, like the high-specification 1.6 Titanium Navigator I stumbled across at a car supermarket. It was a 2014, so relatively recent, and had just over 60,000 miles. So yes, all the toys you would need, including climate, sat-nav, Bluetooth and cruise, and only £5500. There are bits and bobs to add because it is a supermarket, but what a great buy.