James Ruppert: Traversing the minefield that is second-hand Discoveries

The Disco 3 will sap your funds, but the 4 cuts the mustard as an alternative Defender
15 October 2019

It is always great to catch up with you, dear reader, as you share some great stories and experiences that are nothing short of inspirational. Take Nicholas, who I was chatting to in the early part of the year. He had a tired old Subaru Impreza with a very considerable mileage, and you can read about it some more on the opposite page.

Nicholas needed family transportation, so you might think he would go for the obvious SUV. For a while he was talking to me about Cayennes. It seems that I am now the go-to idiot for advice on just how to acquire and cope with a cheap highrise Porker.

Anyway, he did the utterly unthinkable and bought an old Land Rover Discovery. You can certainly make a case for the Disco 1, certainly not a 2, and maybe a Discovery 4 would not be so bad. Indeed, he even sent me a picture of it mid-dump run. He’s happy with his Disco 4, and given that the new Defender is rather brick-like, it looks like a smart move. So instead of paying £45,000-plus for a new 110, it’s possible to get a Discovery 4 for rather less.

I was rather excited to find a Commercial version at £5995. That would buy you a 2010, albeit with a staggering 250,000 miles. I came across quite a few six-figure-mileage Discos. Clearly, then, they must be around for the long haul. It had the 2.7TD engine and there was none of the VAT that commercials can attract, but I’ve got a commercial Land Rover I will never sell, so let’s keep searching.

With around £8500 to spend you will get a 3.0 SD V6 in GS or HSE trim from 2010 and with 100,000 miles. I even saw a 2012 with a fancy snorkel at £8999 and 22 service stamps. If you look around you’ll find cars with comprehensive service records that are very reassuring. Also the more you look at a Disco 4, the more you think that it’s really a Defender with knobs on.

Not sure I’m brave enough to consider the brick-like Disco 3, though. Prices also start at just below £3000 for a 2005 2.7 TD SE. And being a Discovery you can get seven seats, which often prove to be surprisingly useful. I rather liked a 2005 with 140,000 miles and the fact that the seller had spent £5000 in the past few years so you don’t have to. That’s the problem with these: in later years they become money pits, so best to let someone else do all that expensive mining for you.

I have an ongoing respect for the Freelander as another alternative Defender, but we can do those again some time soon. Meanwhile, Nicholas could not be happier in his Discovery 4.

What we almost bought this week

Fiat Sedici 1.9 Multijet Eleganza: A 4x4 hatch with underpinnings by Suzuki for £990? What’s not to like? It’s done 106k miles but has a full history and, says the ad, ‘starts, runs and drives superb’ (why do dealers hate adverbs?). We say it rides okay and handles and steers tidily. Its ABS doesn’t work below 4mph, so avoid slippery descents.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

BMW 320, mileage - 83,664: After the AA interlude the Baby Shark went back to the garage for a few days. I had pointed out a slight leak from the fuel filler pipe, and that seems to be part of the issue of fuel not being properly sucked down to the engine. Which brings us to the Solex carb: there are a couple of screws missing and no one knows what they do, and the official book doesn’t explain much.

BMW 320 official book

We adjusted the idle to around 950rpm and it doesn’t start first time, but at least it does start.

Reader's ride

Subaru Impreza: Here is the most heartbreaking story you’ll ever read about a Subaru Impreza. “I didn’t quite get to move on from the Scooby,” says Nicholas. “It sat as an MOT failure outside my house for months. Every time I got in it, I couldn’t face parting with what had been my trusty, indestructible quarter-of-a-million-miler. Six months and some time at my local independent later, she’s back.

Was it worth it? Ouch, probably not. The work to rebuild it was not quite double the cost of the quoted £1440 for an OEM spare wheel, tyre and winch for the ‘new’ Discovery after it was stolen in broad daylight from a station car park outside my office.”

Readers' questions

Question: My Golf 1.4 TSI has been unreliable, so I’m replacing it. I tried a Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI but I’m worried about reliability. I like the Mazda CX-3 2.0. I like manuals, too, but autos are a pleasure. Which should I buy? Dimitris Kourtelaridis, Cyprus

Skoda Karoq

Answer: The CX-3 would certainly be reliable but it’s the smallest here. A Karoq should be reliable and the torquey 1.5 TSI works well with the DSG dual-clutch ’box. We can’t explain your Golf’s reliability issues, but if you otherwise love it, why not try a 1.5 TSI Evo 130 DSG? As the former owner of a totally reliable Mk7 Golf 1.4 TSI, I’m sure you won’t be disappointed. John Evans

Question: Inspired by August’s strong sales of new EVs, I’m thinking I should take the plunge and buy one. However, it will have to be used. What’s their reliability like? Sarah Parker, Maidstone

Answer: Earlier this year, our sister magazine What Car? surveyed owners of EVs on the question of reliability. Most reliable, they reported, was the Nissan Leaf, followed by the Hyundai Ioniq, BMW i3 and Renault Zoe. The least reliable electric car was the Tesla Model S. We have our fingers crossed that the new Model 3 – the UK’s third-biggest-selling new car in August – can do better than that. John Evans

SamVimes1972

15 October 2019

I like the idea of a big old high mileage Landrover but the potential downsides really do frighten me off. My worry is even if 5k has been spent how long before the next big bill lands on the mat (or driveway in the forms of a big puddle).

 

Good to read James doing what he does well .

Nicholas is also enjoying the benefit of owning a handsome, four-square SUV, unlike the current model, with its awkward "cab backward" and tail-heavy appearance.

It must be your official policy, since we enter an new era of attrition with all these ads.

