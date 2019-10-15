James Ruppert: Traversing the minefield that is second-hand Discoveries

With around £8500 to spend you will get a 3.0 SD V6 in GS or HSE trim from 2010 and with 100,000 miles. I even saw a 2012 with a fancy snorkel at £8999 and 22 service stamps. If you look around you’ll find cars with comprehensive service records that are very reassuring. Also the more you look at a Disco 4, the more you think that it’s really a Defender with knobs on.

Not sure I’m brave enough to consider the brick-like Disco 3, though. Prices also start at just below £3000 for a 2005 2.7 TD SE. And being a Discovery you can get seven seats, which often prove to be surprisingly useful. I rather liked a 2005 with 140,000 miles and the fact that the seller had spent £5000 in the past few years so you don’t have to. That’s the problem with these: in later years they become money pits, so best to let someone else do all that expensive mining for you.

I have an ongoing respect for the Freelander as another alternative Defender, but we can do those again some time soon. Meanwhile, Nicholas could not be happier in his Discovery 4.

What we almost bought this week

Fiat Sedici 1.9 Multijet Eleganza: A 4x4 hatch with underpinnings by Suzuki for £990? What’s not to like? It’s done 106k miles but has a full history and, says the ad, ‘starts, runs and drives superb’ (why do dealers hate adverbs?). We say it rides okay and handles and steers tidily. Its ABS doesn’t work below 4mph, so avoid slippery descents.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

BMW 320, mileage - 83,664: After the AA interlude the Baby Shark went back to the garage for a few days. I had pointed out a slight leak from the fuel filler pipe, and that seems to be part of the issue of fuel not being properly sucked down to the engine. Which brings us to the Solex carb: there are a couple of screws missing and no one knows what they do, and the official book doesn’t explain much.

We adjusted the idle to around 950rpm and it doesn’t start first time, but at least it does start.

Reader's ride

Subaru Impreza: Here is the most heartbreaking story you’ll ever read about a Subaru Impreza. “I didn’t quite get to move on from the Scooby,” says Nicholas. “It sat as an MOT failure outside my house for months. Every time I got in it, I couldn’t face parting with what had been my trusty, indestructible quarter-of-a-million-miler. Six months and some time at my local independent later, she’s back.