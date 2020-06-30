James Ruppert: Sports cars don't have to be small

This was a really simple conundrum to solve: “A £12,000 sports car for a big bloke.” Thanks to Dave for posing that one. So, where did we go with that? Well, first off, my old brain told me that he wanted a roadster, or at least part of the roof missing, and I went down that track, which turned out to be just fine.

I’m too polite to ask for Dave’s dimensions, but I think we all know that he needs decent seats and leg room, really. One wrong direction was Saab, which, as everyone knows, designed and installed the best car seats known to humankind. Dave has had a bad time with Saabs in the past and, on reflection, you don’t really associate sport with Swedish cars.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a great big lump of premium metal and it does come in some exciting, big-engined AMG flavours. What is there for £12,000? Well, a whole bunch of E500 Coupés. You can get a 2009 Sport example with 80,000 miles (plus out-of-date sat-nav and a reversing camera) for £11,500. In decent condition, this is far better than an old CL, which could quite easily bankrupt the unwary.

I liked the idea of a Jaguar XK when I saw one the other day on a ramp at my local garage, and it’s essentially a rebodied XJ. It’s not huge inside, mind you. Anyway, a 2007 XKR with 85,000 miles and a ton of history from a really caring private seller is also £11,500, and that’s worth a go certainly as an Aston Martin alternative. I found a 2010 5.0 V8 car with 95,000 miles for less than £12,000 as well.

The Toyota GT86 has to be under consideration: what a great package. Uncompromising, focused and just what a sports car is supposed to be. A 2012 D-4S with just over 30,000 miles from a main dealer and a full history at £11,000 is surely a must-buy. However, Dave said his missus talked him out of it because the roof doesn’t come off and he’d get bored.

That sent me in the direction of the BMW Z4. These cars look great, and you can find a 2006 Z4 M Roadster with a full service history and just about every extra box ticked for £11,995. What a wonderful way to travel in the open air.