James Ruppert: Rose-tinted specs make it hard to spot a banger

Any car is only worth what someone is prepared to pay for it. So it was good to hear from Damien, who told us of his affection for sports cars from a few decades ago. “I’m a child of the 1980s and my second car was a 1992 Toyota Celica ST with the fabulous 21R engine,” he said. Like most of us, he has had a recent attack of nostalgia and has been rather taken by a dealer-owned ’84 one.
Apparently it’s pretty much as new, so there is a stiff £23,500 asking price, reduced from an even more preposterous £25k. Hardly surprising that it has been hanging around for a year, is it? Realistically, Damien sees it at £15,000 maximum, and he’s probably right, although even that was more than he was prepared to pay.
Classic car prices, and indeed all used car prices, are hard to predict at the best of times because there are such variable factors. However, this Celica had an automatic gearbox, which is not a major selling point when it comes to a sports car. What we have here is a premium price because of the mileage, which is just under 4000. Otherwise £12,000 would seem to be fair, but it all depends on what the dealer paid and their stand-in value is (including what has been spent on any refurbishment). That explains why the dealer is holding out.
Classic cars will always be a special case and, nominally with most used cars a decade or so old, a little book could help you. Sure, there are classic price guides, but there is so much more to it than that: the seller is hoping that the buyer will be so drunk on nostalgia that the actual price becomes academic. Do you want the classic or don’t you?
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
Classic car prices are set in
Classic car prices are set in the first instance by supply v demand (something James recognised with the mini) but in the second instance by the sentiment of investors. That sentiment is formed by how well the economy is doing and the trajectory of used car prices. In that respect it is closer to the antique/art market. For every enthusiast buying to run a car there are probably 10 investors looking to simply buy to own the particular car with little thought of driving it. Older fast Ford's are a solid investment with the 80s generation having the assets to buy the cars of their youth.
xxxx
£12k-£15k Supra v a Modern alternative
Well with 4k mile on the clock you're effectively buying a nearly new, Japanese decent sports car that should last 15 years with daily use. OR for £12k'ish more you could get a new Toyota GT86 that'll last 16 years.
Sure you might need to renew hoses and bushes (do it yourself for next to nothing) but at the end of the day £12k is alot of dosh, you might not even have the £12k anyway.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
pioneerseo
Top Ghana Music Downloads
sabre
Kadjar or Qashqai?
Kia Sportage (see the a/m What car? 2018 reliability chart)
Cindy Caddell
Online Job
I am making easily persistently $15k to $20k simply by doing direct work at home. Multi month again i have made $45890 from this movement. amazing and smooth to do work and standard pay from this is bewildering. i have propose each final one of you to join this progress right directly as low protection and get than full time salary through take after this association.
....... ⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛⇛ www.Jobsreport5.com
cindy
norwichphoto
Celicas moved away from the
Celicas moved away from the 21R engine in the mid 1980's switching to variants of the 3S engine - 3S-FE, 3S-GE, 3S-GTE if 2.0 litre, or a 4A engine for the 1.6
Add your comment