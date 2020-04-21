James Ruppert: Interesting cars that won't break the bank

As a break I switched to Audi A3s, which are not always cheap to sort out when they become affordable. So a 124,000-mile 2004 2.0 FSI Sport at £1500 certainly seemed worth a closer look. The condition was tidy and the history was apparently full and all stamped up. Just the one previous owner was the possible dealmaker and the 17in alloys made it all look very pretty.

So far, so German, then, but I do like a certain old-model Swede as the perky hatchback choice. The Volvo C30 is much missed, by me at least. This example was a 2008 1.6 R-Design Sport, so it looks the part. It had 131,000 miles and, like all the others, had an awful lot going for it, not least the fact that it had a dealer warranty, if only a short one.

The punchline is, dear reader, that none of these suggestions hit the spot. Well, the Audi and BMW coupé did, but getting to see them proved a problem when you don’t have a car. Instead, my mate played the waiting game. Indeed, he waited so long he ended up with a free Nissan Micra via a relative. That was lucky.

What we almost bought this week

Peugeot Partner 1.6 HDi Escapade: Take one tough PSA van, give it a couple of rear windows and some headlight protectors and you’ve got the Escapade. An ambitious name, but this 2007-reg with 120,000 miles on the clock should have some adventures left in it. It’s in good condition, too, and only £500 – so if it goes bang, no harm done.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

Innocenti Mini, mileage - 7275: I have been out and about in The Italian Job Innocenti quite a bit. Before you call the authorities, it’s all legit and I do have papers and all that. What I noticed is that the rear nearside tyre (although is that offside when it’s a left-hand-drive car?) deflates slowly. I did look for any foreign bodies in the Falken rubber, but no. Putting the compressor on it led to a bit of blow back. That’s the problem, then: the valve is leaking. I can manage that. I’ve also got a big job to report back on later, and I may finally be getting the spanners out to deal with another major issue.