James Ruppert: Enjoy owning your car while you can

Then again, the whole point of a drop-top is to have huge fun. Obviously, you should get a 1997 Caterham Seven 1.6 K-Series Supersport for something in the region of £14k. If you can’t stretch to that, go for a Tiger kit car for £5k.

If, like me, you really do want to trigger those who despise any sort of automotive excess, then get yourself an S-Class. It is the very finest vehicle that Mercedes has ever made. It is complicated in all the right aspects and topped off with apocalypse-surviving quality, which will come in handy if the climate doomsters have a point. Anyway, a 1998 example would be the last of the incredible breed and I found a privately owned one with a modest 110,000 miles at £5995, which is so very tempting.

See you at the end of the world. How controversial is that?

What we almost bought this week

Volkswagen Bora 2.0 SE: It’s not the most exciting car on the planet but a Bora is at least as solid as a rock, and if you’re buying a sub-£1000 car, that’s important. We found a one-owner 2004-reg 2.0 SE with full service history for £970. Described as being in excellent condition, it has done 92,000 miles but you can be sure it won’t feel like it.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

BMW 320, mileage - 83,585: Oh dear. This isn’t good. I got the Baby Shark back from my local garage and used it for a week. Then I left it for a few days and it basically died. I turned it over and over and even applied the magic 40-year-old can of Quick Start and nothing happened. Fuel does not seem to be getting to the carb at all.

I haven’t paid my local garage yet and it’ll be going back there. They’ll have to come and get it as there’s no way it’s going to start.

Reader’s ride

Three-car Toyota garage: Guy Maylam will be mobile this winter. He tells us about these beauties: “The Toyota Hilux is a 1995, with just 75,000 miles, and purchased quite recently for £1100. Not mint, but pretty much rust-free, well serviced and a double-cab, so you can even carry people!

“The 1993 Toyota 4Runner is not a Surf. This is an original UK car with the smooth 3.0 V6 petrol. It has done just over 100,000 miles. I purchased it a couple of years ago for £850. It hasn’t given any trouble so far.

“The 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser is the unbeatable VX 4.2 turbo diesel automatic, which I have owned for 19 years. It just turned 100,000 miles yesterday. I paid £10,900 for it back in 2000. Due to the classic market, it now seems to be worth what I paid for it again!”