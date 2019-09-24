James Ruppert: Enjoy owning your car while you can

The days of private car ownership look to be numbered, so grab the interesting stuff while you can
by James Ruppert
24 September 2019

I have become controversial. Again.

As a journalist, even a motoring one, you have to be judged not just on what you write but also by who you upset. Currently, I’m poking environmentalists with a gearstick and standing up for private transportation in the wake of the Science and Technology Committee in parliament suggesting private car ownership has a ‘best before’ date. What this means is: hurry now while stocks of interesting cars exist for you to enjoy. Don’t drive something boring when the used car market offers so much for so little money. 

Let’s start with a car you definitely should not buy under any circumstances: a Mazda RX-8. Except they are pretty and quirky and we will never see their like again. Or their fuel and oil consumption. So get a functioning one and enjoy it for as long as you possibly can. They can be bought for buttons and I did see a 2004 RX-8 with a fresh engine at £2800. It’s probably better to buy a really late-model 2010 one that seems to have been looked after and is showing 40,000 miles. At £5999, the price seemed reasonable to me. 

The utter frivolity of motor cars is no better demonstrated than the existence of the convertible. Now combine that with some sort of off-road ability. Just imagine how that would annoy those people who loathe cars, let alone 4x4s. Drive forward the Land Rover Freelander Softback. As the all-new Defender takes centre stage, the old-school Freelander remains the most affordable interpretation. So let’s make it worse by going for a diesel. A 1999 2.0 Di doesn’t sound good but, in the real world, makes all sorts of sense and the mileage is a reasonable 120k. It comes with full leather, decent tyres and just the three previous owners. All that wonderfulness for £995. 

Driven this week

  • Aiways U5 2019 prototype drive review - hero front
    24 September 2019
    First Drive
    Aiways U5 2019 review
    First taster from Chinese firm Aiways provides an interesting insight into...
  • Ford Focus RS 2019 road test review - hero front
    23 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Focus RS
    Is Ford’s AWD mega-hatch as special as we first thought? And can the Focus RS...
  • Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front
    23 September 2019
    Car review
    Honda Civic Type R
    Honda’s hottest hatch yet is quick on a track - but just how well rounded is...

Then again, the whole point of a drop-top is to have huge fun. Obviously, you should get a 1997 Caterham Seven 1.6 K-Series Supersport for something in the region of £14k. If you can’t stretch to that, go for a Tiger kit car for £5k. 

If, like me, you really do want to trigger those who despise any sort of automotive excess, then get yourself an S-Class. It is the very finest vehicle that Mercedes has ever made. It is complicated in all the right aspects and topped off with apocalypse-surviving quality, which will come in handy if the climate doomsters have a point. Anyway, a 1998 example would be the last of the incredible breed and I found a privately owned one with a modest 110,000 miles at £5995, which is so very tempting.

See you at the end of the world. How controversial is that?

What we almost bought this week

Volkswagen Bora 2.0 SE: It’s not the most exciting car on the planet but a Bora is at least as solid as a rock, and if you’re buying a sub-£1000 car, that’s important. We found a one-owner 2004-reg 2.0 SE with full service history for £970. Described as being in excellent condition, it has done 92,000 miles but you can be sure it won’t feel like it.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

BMW 320, mileage - 83,585: Oh dear. This isn’t good. I got the Baby Shark back from my local garage and used it for a week. Then I left it for a few days and it basically died. I turned it over and over and even applied the magic 40-year-old can of Quick Start and nothing happened. Fuel does not seem to be getting to the carb at all. 

I haven’t paid my local garage yet and it’ll be going back there. They’ll have to come and get it as there’s no way it’s going to start. 

Reader’s ride

Three-car Toyota garage: Guy Maylam will be mobile this winter. He tells us about these beauties: “The Toyota Hilux is a 1995, with just 75,000 miles, and purchased quite recently for £1100. Not mint, but pretty much rust-free, well serviced and a double-cab, so you can even carry people! 

“The 1993 Toyota 4Runner is not a Surf. This is an original UK car with the smooth 3.0 V6 petrol. It has done just over 100,000 miles. I purchased it a couple of years ago for £850. It hasn’t given any trouble so far. 

“The 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser is the unbeatable VX 4.2 turbo diesel automatic, which I have owned for 19 years. It just turned 100,000 miles yesterday. I paid £10,900 for it back in 2000. Due to the classic market, it now seems to be worth what I paid for it again!”

Readers’ questions

Question: The PCP is ending on my three-year-old 82,000-mile Honda CR-V and I’m facing a £3000 mileage penalty. Should I pay it and hand the car back, pay the £16,500 MGFV and buy it or part-exchange it for a CR-V of the same age with 37,000 miles that costs £16,500? Patrick Butler, via email

Answer: You face the perfect storm of a high MGFV (minimum guaranteed future value) with a mileage penalty. The CR-V isn’t worth enough to make buying it and then selling it for a profit an option and the one the dealer is offering you will just add to your costs. You could buy your old car for £16,500 and regard it as owing you £13,500 if you write off the £3000 penalty, but it’s still expensive. Why not pay the £3000 and for £13,500 buy something fresher on better terms? John Evans

Question: After a few years away, I’m back in the market for a new car. What kind of deals will I find? Dave Cornish, Bicester 

Answer: According to What Car?, our sibling title, good ones mainly. Previously stingy car makers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes, Volvo and BMW are giving discounts ranging from 8% to 11%, while Citroën leads the pack with over 11%. On the other hand, the likes of Mazda, Toyota and Dacia are giving away much less. Remember that discounts can fuel depreciation, so money off is not always a good thing. John Evans

5

SamVimes1972

24 September 2019

It's truly tragic too see a motoring journalist of the calibre of James dissapear down a tunnel marked ' Mike Rutherford'.

Car ownership isn't going to dissapear anymore than vinyl LPs or cameras. What's going to reduce at some unspecified point is mass car ownership. When I was a kid in the 1970s most households had cars but for our parents and grandparents they were status symbols, this rubbed off on the generation born between 1960 and 1990. The problem for car manufacturers is that for the post 1990 generation the car is seen as a consumer durable. My kids like the idea of a car because they like the idea of mobility but they sure don't get excited about brands.

There will still be those who want their own car though either because they love cars or (tragically) because they think it upsets people and unfortunately for them that's all they have in their lives. I'm planning to own my own car because I love cars but I'll leave James and the extreme environmentalists to their pointless fight.

abkq

24 September 2019
Mobility means living in the city and making use of its public transport.
Private cars are only necessary in suburbia with poor transport links.
With the rise of urbanisation car ownership will decrease (if not in absolute terms then in proportional terms).
Only English speaking countries (UK, US, Australia) hang on to the nostalgia of suburban house + cars.

xxxx

24 September 2019

What a load of old B*.  The writer has provided no evidence of this new pattern of car use now that will gain pace in the next 10 years. Not going to happen in the foreseeable future, now lets never see a dumb article like this again.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

rajasthancab

24 September 2019

Kamelo

24 September 2019

The Freelander did not come with ‘full leather’.  It was available with ‘leather seat facings.  As a motor journalist you should know the difference.  ‘Full leather’ means the whole seat is upholstered Ieather.  With the Freelander, around the base, the sides of the seat as well as the whole of the back were plastic.  Just as with most cars today. 

Bentleys can be specified with full leather.  Very few mass produced cars ever are.

