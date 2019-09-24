James Ruppert: Enjoy owning your car while you can

I have become controversial. Again.
As a journalist, even a motoring one, you have to be judged not just on what you write but also by who you upset. Currently, I’m poking environmentalists with a gearstick and standing up for private transportation in the wake of the Science and Technology Committee in parliament suggesting private car ownership has a ‘best before’ date. What this means is: hurry now while stocks of interesting cars exist for you to enjoy. Don’t drive something boring when the used car market offers so much for so little money.
Let’s start with a car you definitely should not buy under any circumstances: a Mazda RX-8. Except they are pretty and quirky and we will never see their like again. Or their fuel and oil consumption. So get a functioning one and enjoy it for as long as you possibly can. They can be bought for buttons and I did see a 2004 RX-8 with a fresh engine at £2800. It’s probably better to buy a really late-model 2010 one that seems to have been looked after and is showing 40,000 miles. At £5999, the price seemed reasonable to me.
The utter frivolity of motor cars is no better demonstrated than the existence of the convertible. Now combine that with some sort of off-road ability. Just imagine how that would annoy those people who loathe cars, let alone 4x4s. Drive forward the Land Rover Freelander Softback. As the all-new Defender takes centre stage, the old-school Freelander remains the most affordable interpretation. So let’s make it worse by going for a diesel. A 1999 2.0 Di doesn’t sound good but, in the real world, makes all sorts of sense and the mileage is a reasonable 120k. It comes with full leather, decent tyres and just the three previous owners. All that wonderfulness for £995.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
It's truly tragic too see a
It's truly tragic too see a motoring journalist of the calibre of James dissapear down a tunnel marked ' Mike Rutherford'.
Car ownership isn't going to dissapear anymore than vinyl LPs or cameras. What's going to reduce at some unspecified point is mass car ownership. When I was a kid in the 1970s most households had cars but for our parents and grandparents they were status symbols, this rubbed off on the generation born between 1960 and 1990. The problem for car manufacturers is that for the post 1990 generation the car is seen as a consumer durable. My kids like the idea of a car because they like the idea of mobility but they sure don't get excited about brands.
There will still be those who want their own car though either because they love cars or (tragically) because they think it upsets people and unfortunately for them that's all they have in their lives. I'm planning to own my own car because I love cars but I'll leave James and the extreme environmentalists to their pointless fight.
abkq
@SamVimes1972
Private cars are only necessary in suburbia with poor transport links.
With the rise of urbanisation car ownership will decrease (if not in absolute terms then in proportional terms).
Only English speaking countries (UK, US, Australia) hang on to the nostalgia of suburban house + cars.
xxxx
Daily Mail headlines
What a load of old B*. The writer has provided no evidence of this new pattern of car use now that will gain pace in the next 10 years. Not going to happen in the foreseeable future, now lets never see a dumb article like this again.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
rajasthancab
cab booking in jaipur
I found that site very usefull and this survey is very serious, I ' ve never seen a blog that demand a survey for this actions, very curious. cab booking in Jaipur
Kamelo
Leather
The Freelander did not come with ‘full leather’. It was available with ‘leather seat facings. As a motor journalist you should know the difference. ‘Full leather’ means the whole seat is upholstered Ieather. With the Freelander, around the base, the sides of the seat as well as the whole of the back were plastic. Just as with most cars today.
Bentleys can be specified with full leather. Very few mass produced cars ever are.
Add your comment