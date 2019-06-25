James Ruppert: In celebration of the long-reigning Ford Fiesta

Nearly 100,000 used Fiestas changed hands last year, which isn't surprising when you consider the wide array of variants on offer
by James Ruppert
25 June 2019

You can rely on the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to pump out some statistics on a regular basis. I’m just not sure whether they are on the side of Bangernomics and appreciate the importance of the used car market. They seem genuinely surprised when it is doing well. 

However, the used car market does seem to be down, by just 0.6%, year on year with more than two million transactions. There is inevitably a 30.7% growth in demand for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric cars, as a trifling 32,272 change hands. As ever, superminis are by far the most popular used buy, at 676,395, accounting for a third of sales and 6000 up on last year’s period. I won’t bore you with the most popular colour, but I will with the top-of-the-pops model: the perennial Ford Fiesta

A total of 92,798 Fiestas found homes and it is easy to see why: they are great little buses. Obviously, I cannot resist travelling back in time to find a 2001 1.3 Flight with a full service history and just 35,000 miles. You might think it would be £20,000 or something based on recent trends but, no, it’s a very reasonable £365. Not the prettiest Fiesta, but not a fish face. Those are a few hundred quid and becoming ironic classics. Mind you, a 1997 Fiesta 1.25 LX with a ‘pensioner owner’ (their words) and another one of those full service histories is just £495.

Another point to bear in mind is the Fiesta remains a performance icon and an old-fashioned category D 2.0 ST from 2008 would, in the seller’s words, make an “ideal track project” and costs just £799. 

Otherwise, it is a 2016 ST-Line Fiesta with 41,000 miles at £9500, which certainly looks the part. Or you can up your game to a 2018 1.5-litre Ecoboost ST-2 with 5000 miles for £19,400. Then again, a 2006 2.0 ST with 100,000 miles is just £1795. 

Which brings us to the Fiesta van. Is there a prettier LCV, or light commercial vehicle? Really, it is a TCV; yes, a tiny one. I came across a 2004 1.4 TDCi example with almost 140,000 miles for just £1000 from a dealer. It has a full MOT, too. And room for your shopping. Alternatively, just over £5000 will get you a 2014 1.25 Zetec with 65,000 miles. That is yet another full-service-history three-door. 

So there you have it. A used Fiesta ticks an awful lot of used car buying boxes. I would love to know if anyone at the SMMT actually has a previously owned Fiesta as their daily driver. Probably not.

What we almost bought this week

Rover Streetwise 1.4 S

Today, we’d call it a compact SUV or a crossover, but back in 2003 when the Streetwise was launched, it was called an urban on-roader. It was based on the Rover 25 hatchback and, to justify its name, was jacked up and given a tough-looking bodykit. This 2005-reg example is a one-owner car in immaculate condition. It has just 32,000 miles on the clock and is £995.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

Mini Cooper, mileage - 103,208: The Cooper doesn’t have any front suspension. You know that already if you’ve driven an old one, but mine has actually broken. The strut on both sides has busted, so that’s down to rubbish parts because these are just a few years old. 

Effectively, I have modern sports suspension. It is still drivable and nippy with added ‘slammed’ suspension. I can barely get a finger between tyre and wheel arch. It is a good look, but just when I thought all the traumas were over for 2019, the little car will have to be sorted out again. 

Reader’s ride

Toyota RAV4: Jim McKinney likes his bangers. “Our main car is an 04-reg RAV4 3dr petrol automatic,” he says. “We bought it in January this year. It’s our sixth RAV4 since 2002. Apart from being extremely reliable and reasonably cheap to maintain, they drive very well. They are really durable and very rust resistant, too. 

“Ours may be 15 years old, but with only 33,000 miles, one previous owner and a full Toyota service history, it drives and looks like a new car. It averages 32mpg-plus, which is pretty good considering.”

Readers’ questions

Question: Can you point me towards cars with cooled seats, because last year, my car’s air-con system was totally overwhelmed. I have around £15,000 to spend. David Hopgood, Chester

Answer: You should have no trouble finding a new or used car with ventilated seats these days. They include the Premium-spec Hyundai i40, Ford Mondeo and Edge in Titanium and Vignale trims, Kia Optima 3 and Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport Elite Nav. High-spec Mondeos have had them for some years and £15,000 will buy a 2017 2.0 TDCi Titanium 5dr with 15,000 miles. John Evans

Question: Naturally, as a loyal customer, my motor insurance renewal has gone up. Have you any tips for reducing my premium, other than going elsewhere? Sue Baker, Wimbledon

Answer: First, if your insurer is listed on a comparison website, get a fresh quote on your current terms. Doubtless, it’ll be lower than you’re paying at present as the system thinks you’re new business. Next, armed with the website’s quote, contact your insurer direct and tell them their renewal is too high and that you’re considering leaving. Then hit them with their much lower online quote and see if that stirs them into action. It has certainly worked for me. John Evans

Comments
Rollocks

25 June 2019

No-one, apart from the liars and cheats inside Ford's marketeering department, should be celebrating the Fiesta's sales success. On the contrary, the proliferation of these horrid little motorised shopping trolleys across Britain is a measure of our relative poverty. The Fiesta - and similarly-sized cars - are rarer than hen's teeth in most other countries in northern Europe and North America, and indeed across most of the developed world. They're cramped, uncomfortable, often slow, and lacking in genuine utility or flexibility. They're a symptom of the UK's low salaries, sky-high fuel prices, and driveways and garages designed for the Austin 7.

I hate to rain on your parade, Mr Ruppert, but there's really nothing to cheer about here. No, we're talking poverty spec motoring for the unquestioning, gullible masses. Where's the aspiration? Where's the joy? Where's the sense of style, the glint of sunlight on a swooping boot lid, the glorious rumble of a big V8? Nowhere to be seen, sadly, as far as the 676, 395 poor souls who fell under the supermini spell last year are concerned. They, and we, deserve better.

Leslie Brook

26 June 2019
Rollocks wrote:

You're mad, or a tosser, I'm not quite sure which.

"if you find yourself on the run from a police dog, don't go through a little tunnel, over a small seesaw and then jump through a ring of fire. They're trained for that"

