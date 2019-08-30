Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 30 August

The MG F created a stir when it landed in 1995. Here was an alternative to the MX-5 that was also more interesting thanks to its mid-mounted, 1.8-litre 16-valve engine. In MPi form it produced 118bhp while the VVC version made 142bhp.

Hydragas interconnected suspension ensured the car was comfortable and composed, while standard goodies included remote locking, electric windows and heated mirrors. VVC spec added half leather, anti-lock brakes and electric power-assisted steering (EPAS).

The Mk2 version followed in 1999 and then in 2002 it was succeeded by the TF, with its stiffened chassis, quicker steering and traditional, fully independent, coil-spring suspension.

It was a good car but today it’s the F where the bargains – or buckets – lurk. Many have been taken in by a cheap F only to find it’s held together with Waxoyl, the head gasket is spewing oil and the clutch linkage is corroding where it’s exposed to the elements. Also exposed are the underfloor coolant pipes while, at the front, the radiator has a habit of rusting to dust (an aluminium replacement is the way to go).