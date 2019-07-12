Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 12 July

Eleven years since it was launched, the Scirocco’s concept car looks have served it well. Production stopped at the end of 2017, although there are some 2018/18-reg cars around.

VW Scirocco 2.0 TSI GT, £7495: It was facelifted in 2014, when it gained new lights, restyled bumpers and uprated engines. However, at heart, it remained the Golf Mk5 that it was based on, a model launched way back in 2004.

You can feel that relationship in the crashy ride of more extreme Sciroccos and see it in the cliff-like dashboard.

The long doors weigh a tonne, too, although strong catches ensure they don’t swing uncontrollably into adjacent cars. If they did, the other motor would come off worse. The Scirocco’s steel is that strong.

There are loads for sale at all ages, mileages and prices. We went mid-market and found a 2009/09-reg 2.0 TSI GT, the 198bhp version, with 70,000 miles. It’s a manual rather than the DSG automatic. There are claims that the auto gearbox was a little troublesome and that it was only from 2012 that VW truly sorted it. That said, fitted with paddle shifters, it’s quick and hugely entertaining.