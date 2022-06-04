The best 10 used everyday performance heroes for 2022

Big boot, back seats, brawny motor – it’s an enduringly enticing package to the modern car enthusiast with limited parking facilities. Here are 10 bona fide sports cars you could drive to the Nürburgring – via the tip…

Ford Focus ST 170 Estate

£1250-£2500: Damn hard to find but worth the effort, and inexpensive. The ST170 always played understudy to the wild Ford Focus RS but in many ways it is the sweeter steer, lacklustre 171bhp engine notwithstanding. It’s the chassis that shines, with a balance and suppleness that was unheard of at the time for this kind of car, and plenty of precision in the steering. The interior dates it heavily, but the exterior remains sharp. True under-the-radar appeal.

One we found: 2003 Ford Focus ST170 Estate, 150k miles, £1500

Audi RS6 Avant, 2004-2004

£11,000-£18,000: The first RS6 is evolving into something of a cult car and the only reason why you can get good ones from low five-figure sums is because they are potentially ruinous to run. The Quattro driveline is sophisticated enough, but then so is the hydraulic damping system, not to mention the 444bhp twin-turbo 4.2 V8, which was developed with Cosworth. Plenty to go wrong. However, these are handsome, fast, multi-faceted cars.