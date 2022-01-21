BACK TO ALL NEWS
Greatest road tests ever: Alpine A610

Quicker and pricier than almost every Renault on sale today, the rear-engined A610 was a genuine supercar that seriously impressed
21 January 2022

Tested 29.4.92

Featuring 80% new parts, the Alpine A610 was a lower, wider and more powerful evolution of the low-selling GTA. The rear-mounted V6 grew from 2.5 to 3.0 litres and higher turbo pressure helped push maximum output by 50bhp

Keen throttle response (even at low revs) allowed the A610 to easily better the GTA for in-gear pace and top speed equated to 163mph on the flat. The engine was now smoother at high revs but lacked character and the gearbox wouldn’t be rushed. Brakes impressed, though.

Improved weight distribution of 43% front, 57% rear, double wishbones all round and wider tracks meant the handling was friendlier than before and traction was breathtaking. Variable-ratio power steering offered ideal weighting, but there was less feel than in the GTA. The A610 had impressive body control and only sharp ridges disturbed the occupants.

The nicely designed cabin offered a good, adjustable driving position, but the foldable rear seats were small and there was no boot space whatsoever.

For: Supercar performance, handling, grip, basic kit

Against: Stowage, road noise on motorways, switchgear

What happened next…

Poor sales followed and the A610 was discontinued in 1995, making it the final Alpine to be produced until Renault revived the brand in 2017 with the acclaimed A110. Today, UK A610s are even more scarce than when the car was new, but as this was written, there was one for sale at £30k and a decent choice of French and Belgian ones for £30k-£40k.

Factfile

Price £37,980 Engine V6, 2975cc, turbo, petrol Power 250bhp at 5750rpm Torque 258lb ft at 2900rpm 0-60mph 5.8sec 0-100mph 16.0sec Standing quarter 14.7sec, 96mph Top speed 159mph Economy 20.6mpg

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

