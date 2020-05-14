BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Volvo XC60
UP NEXT
Mini plots radical new-look line-up but familiar hatch

Nearly new buying guide: Volvo XC60

Sweden’s reputation for effortless suavity extends to this SUV. This is how to get a good one
Doug Revolta Autocar
News
4 mins read
8 October 2021

Although Volvo’s Geely-backed transformation began in 2010, the fruits of those labours (and the significant cash injection) didn’t really materialise until the arrival of the second-generation XC60 in 2017.

We’d received the more expensive seven-seat XC90 two years before that, but the XC60 was new-era-Volvo’s first proper mainstream blockbuster, becoming the Swedish brand’s biggest seller. And with used ones now starting at around the same price of a new mid-range Volkswagen Golf, suddenly this slab of Scandinavian stylishness looks like a lot of car for the money.

There’s plenty of choice to be had. Engines are all 2.0-litre four-cylinder units, starting with the sensible and well-rounded 188bhp diesel in the D4 and topped by the 385bhp T8 Twin Engine petrol-electric plug-in hybrid.

Related articles

Click here to buy your next used XC60 from Autocar

Mild-hybrid petrols and diesels with a ‘B’ prefix recently joined the line-up, but you won’t see many of those in the classifieds yet.

That’s no problem, because the engines you do find all impress and there’s choice of front- or four-wheel drive with most. Manuals are pretty rare, because you could only have such a gearbox on the D4, but the eight-speed automatic is better in any case, even if it is slightly hesitant.

Of the three trims, entry-level Momentum is so well equipped that we’d stick there and forgo the sporty styling of R-Design or expensive interior upgrades on Inscription.

Optional air suspension is hard to find on the used market, but the ride is fairly good on the standard suspension set-up anyway.

In addition to its smooth ride, the XC60 generally feels very assured on the road, but you won’t find much in the way of driving fun, because it has rather limp handling in comparison to the Audi Q5 or BMW X3.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review
1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review
1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

Volvo aims its reinvigorated crosshairs at the medium-sized SUV ranks with a premium offering to compete with the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC and Jaguar F-Pace

Read our review
Back to top

However, the XC60 is impressively refined and beats all of its rivals on the safety front. As you would expect, given Volvo’s exemplary reputation in this domain, the XC60 scored the maximum five stars in Euro NCAP’s tests, outperforming those German contemporaries for adult, child and pedestrian protection.

Where modern Volvos really stand out, though, is inside. And it’s not just the striking design that impresses; when it comes to sheer build quality, the company can now count itself among the best in the business.

The XC60 is big, too, with plenty of head and leg room front and rear, plus an impressively practical boot.

You’re going to need at least £25,000 to get into this generation of XC60. For that, it will be a 2017 car with above-average mileage but a full service history. You can take your pick of most engines and trims if you spend between £30,000 and £35,000, but the rarer plug-in hybrid is expensive, at around £45,000.

BUYER BEWARE

Engine Check the car's economy readout against the official figure. Some owners have expressed surprise at the differences between the two.  

Wheels Some owners have reported strange humming noises emanating from the wheels.

Body It's a large car, so check the corners for bumps and scrapes.

Interior The Sensus infotainment system can be slow to respond, so check all's well.

 

Need to know

The Pro upgrade, available on every trim, adds a heated steering wheel, a heated windscreen, larger wheels and air suspension. It will raise the price by about £1000.

Try to find a car with smartphone integration so you can use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, because Volvo’s touchscreen infotainment software is a bit fiddly.

There have been two recalls for the XC60 so far. The first was because its powered tailgate could freeze in cold weather, the second due to an issue with its vehicle connectivity module.

Advertisement
Back to top

The XC60 did well in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey, ranking fourth of 23 large SUVs.

Our pick

Volvo XC60 D4 Momentum Geartronic: This keeps things cheap, but you’ll still benefit from the XC60’s beautiful interior and fine on-road manners. The diesel four-pot in the D4 is a good all-rounder.

Wild card

Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine AWD Inscription Geartronic: This plug-in hybrid is a real flyer, with acceleration to rival some sports cars. Inscription models make liberal use of wood and metal for an added dose of luxury inside.

Ones we found

2017 D4 AWD R-Design Geartronic, 24,000 miles, £24,999

2018 T5 AWD Momentum Pro Geartronic, 12,000 miles, £31,995

2019 D5 AWD R-Design Pro Geartronic, 20,000 miles, £33,450

2018 T8 Twin Engine AWD R-Design Geartronic, 12,000 miles, £45,840

READ MORE

From dependable to disruptive: the reinvention of Volvo 

Volvo ditches petrol and diesel engines on S90, goes hybrid-only 

Why Volvo is redefining autonomous driving

Used cars for sale

 Volvo Xc60 D4 [181] R Design 5dr
2014
£12,999
96,358miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 D5 [215] Se Lux Nav 5dr Awd Geartronic
2014
£14,995
71,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 D4 [181] R Design 5dr
2014
£15,491
66,438miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 D4 [181] Se Lux 5dr
2014
£15,611
65,976miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 D4 [181] R Design Nav 5dr
2015
£15,690
65,533miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 D4 [181] Se Nav 5dr Awd Geartronic
2014
£15,790
47,959miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 D4 [181] R Design 5dr
2014
£15,995
53,822miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 D4 [190] R Design Lux Nav 5dr Awd
2016
£16,000
85,023miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 D4 [190] Se Lux Nav 5dr
2015
£16,950
58,827miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Just Saying 14 May 2020

2017 D4 AWD R-Design

2017 D4 AWD R-Design Geartronic, 24,000 miles, £24,999
I wouldn't mind betting that this car will loose 8-10K in 1 year! That's when you get a awful lot of car for buck.
xxxx 14 May 2020

Wise buy

Doesn't have the best engines, handling or gearboxes granted but by far the best Volvo and as good as any premium makers product.

Takeitslowly 14 May 2020

xxxx wrote:

xxxx wrote:

Doesn't have the best engines, handling or gearboxes granted but by far the best Volvo and as good as any premium makers product.

 

You missed out the most important wording from your subjective comment..."in my HUMBLE" opinion...then again, you regurgitate and reiterate the same tripe, with no variety whatsoever.

 

Love to be around you though...:)

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review
1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review
1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

View all latest drives