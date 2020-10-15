Nearly new buying guide: Skoda Superb

For some, an executive car is all about the badge contest in the work car park. But there are those for whom space and value for money are more important, and in both of those departments, nothing can hold a candle to the Skoda Superb, which looks like a bargain used buy.

If ‘value for money’, practicality or indeed the very idea of such a strait-laced saloon as the Superb is enough to send you to sleep, don’t worry because this Czech executive has a firecracker or two up its sleeve.

It sits on a stretched version of the Volkswagen Golf’s underpinnings and comes with a huge range of excellent engines and a choice of six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic (DSG) gearboxes.

The sensible choice is the 1.4 TSI 150, or the 1.5 TSI 150 that replaced it in 2018. Or if you want diesel, the 2.0 TDI 150 promises 55.4mpg.

But you may be swayed by the more explosive 2.0-litre petrol with 217bhp or 276bhp. It’s a quiet, smooth engine, and in 2.0 TSI 280 guise with all-wheel drive and the slick DSG, it will crack 0-62mph in 5.8sec. Go for this and you’re getting a wildly capable car in disguise.

The Superb rides and handles well, too. Sure, it doesn’t quite have the dynamic panache of a BMW 5 Series – but it costs a lot less, and it’s a refined motorway cruiser.

Inside, it feels suitably executive-like; a little lacking in character but not in class, with fine materials and a pleasing level of tech. But practicality is where the Superb sits head and shoulders (and stomach and legs) above its rivals. The rear seats are fit for a limo and the boot could double up as a live music venue.

Even entry-level S models are well equipped, with air-con, Bluetooth, a DAB radio and, initially, a 6.5in touchscreen. The extensive trim level list continues up through SE, SE Technology, SE L Executive and range-topping Laurin & Klement models. Sportline and Sportline Plus trims joined the range later, but SE Technology is the best of the bunch. The Superb was facelifted last year, but the changes weren’t substantial. So if you stick with a tidy earlier model, then you won’t be missing out on anything.