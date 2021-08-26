BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Seat Ibiza
UP NEXT
Racing lines: the ghost of BTCC yet to come

Nearly new buying guide: Seat Ibiza

Spain’s supermini makes for a refreshing change. Here's how to get one for less
Autocar
News
3 mins read
26 August 2021

The small car market has long been dominated by the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa, but what if you fancy injecting some pseudo-Spanish flair into your motoring? Then check out the edgy Seat Ibiza.

This fifth-generation model was launched in 2017 and established itself as a competitive player, thanks in part to its distinctive styling and spacious interior.

Initial engine choices were three 1.0-litre petrols, two 1.6 diesels and a 148bhp 1.5 petrol. The line-up was later streamlined to the 1.0 80, 95 and 115 petrols and the 1.6 TDI 95. In time the diesel was dropped, and a 1.0 110 petrol has recently replaced the 115.

Click here to buy your next used Ibiza from Autocar

Entry-level S cars got 15in steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, Bluetooth and hill hold control as standard, plus a 5.0in monochrome infotainment system. SE models added 15in alloys, a leather-clad steering wheel and gearlever and colour infotainment. SE Technology received Seat’s 8.0in touchscreen infotainment, with satnav and a CD player, plus ambient interior lighting, while SE Design cars came with 16in wheels, chrome exterior trim, a panoramic sunroof and a 300W Beats audio system.

Sporty FR models included smartphone integration, 17in wheels, gloss black exterior trim, a twin exhaust system, sports seats and suspension, DAB radio and cruise control. Xcellence featured more convenience, with rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and ignition and a rearview camera. Top-rung Xcellence Lux added adaptive cruise control.

On the road, the 1.0 95 pulls smoothly from low revs and doesn’t feel as feeble as the 1.0 80 can. The 1.0 115 is punchier still, although a little pricey for the extra oomph. The 1.5 is a real flyer, but there are fewer of these on the used market.

Ride and handling are where the Ibiza shines. It feels composed and grown-up, superior to many close rivals. Motorway driving is settled and road and wind noise are minimal. The steering is light but communicative and there’s plenty of grip, and while the handling is safe and predictable, it borders on good fun. All models have a slick gearchange, and the petrol engines are the most refined at all speeds.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

01 Hyundai i20N Line 2021 FD cornering

Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Seat Ibiza

Seat Ibiza

A model upon which Seat has staked its future, the new Ibiza must now deliver in an extremely competitive market. So can the supermini upset the likes of Ford, Mini, Mazda, Nissan and others?

Read our review
Back to top

Inside, the Ibiza has lots of space for a small car, with plenty of front and rear leg room and a huge boot. The rear seats are most comfortable for two passengers, but for short trips you can accommodate three.

The Ibiza has many safety features as standard, such as automatic emergency braking, six airbags and active head restraints.

Need to know

Prices start at £7000 for a 2017 car with average mileage and an entry-level petrol engine. Spend £9000-£11,000 to get a 2018 car with a more powerful unit. Up the budget to £14,000 for a 2020 or 2021 1.0 95 with desirable FR trim.

The Ibiza was awarded five stars in its Euro NCAP crash test, with particularly strong scores for adult occupancy protection and pedestrian safety.

It ranked 14th out of 24 small cars in our sister mag What Car?’s latest reliability survey.

The diesel engines are impressively frugal, if a little gruff, with 57.6mpg under WLTP tests. The 1.0 95 and 1.0 115 returned official figures of 52.3mpg.

FR and Xcellence trims feature tiredness recognition and an alarm.

Our pick

Advertisement
Back to top

1.0 95 FR: The 1.0 95 engine is refined and punchy from low revs and can propel the Ibiza to 60mph from rest in 10 seconds – a respectable time for the small car class.

Wild card

1.0 TSI 115 XCELLENCE LUX: Splash out on Xcellence Lux trim for a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry and ignition. The 115 is the most potent petrol engine that is readily available and delivers impressive refinement.

Ones we found

2017 Seat Ibiza 1.0 S, 35,000 miles, £6849

2019 Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 SE, 18,000 miles, £10,600

2021 Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI 110 Xcellence Lux, 400 miles, £16,650

Trinity Francis

READ MORE

Design tweaks and enhanced kit for 2021 Seat Ibiza

Autocar road test review: Seat Ibiza

Seat axes diesel Ibiza and Arona from UK range

Used cars for sale

 Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 3dr
2014
£4,890
62,573miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.2 Tsi I Tech 3dr
2014
£5,195
82,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 5dr
2014
£5,290
64,677miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 5dr
2015
£5,390
78,268miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 5dr
2015
£5,500
64,001miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 5dr
2014
£5,699
48,325miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.2 Tsi Fr 3dr
2014
£5,700
56,452miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 3dr
2014
£5,990
47,321miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 3dr
2014
£5,995
48,956miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Zeddy 26 August 2021
Why so few of the 1.5 petrol model?
Wasn't it popular?
I'd have thought real world economy would have been pretty good with a fair turn of speed.
Peter Cavellini 26 August 2021

I agree, the Wife's 16'plate FR 1.2(110bhp) is a great drive, and it's even more fun to just drive calmly , at road sign speeds, trying to do smooth gear changes.

si73 26 August 2021
It seems funny how you recommend the 95hp version saying it's 0-60 time of 10 seconds is respectable for the small car class, normally this would be considered too slow in reviews whereas anything slower still is considered pedestrian. Personally I agree, this is plenty quick enough, and not just for its size, anything with similar performance is perfectly adequate. You don't need to go fast or accelerate like a banshee to have a good fun drive.

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

01 Hyundai i20N Line 2021 FD cornering

Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives