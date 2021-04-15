BACK TO ALL NEWS
Design tweaks and enhanced kit for 2021 Seat Ibiza
Design tweaks and enhanced kit for 2021 Seat Ibiza

Popular Spanish supermini gains a new infotainment system and a host of added features
Felix Page Autocar writer
15 April 2021

The big-selling Seat Ibiza has been refreshed with new interior tech and an array of subtle styling tweaks.

The supermini has been updated at the same time as its closely related Arona SUV sibling, but changes for the smaller car are more subtle, and focused largely on technology updates.

The exterior design is left largely untouched, but LED lights are now standard at both ends, three new alloy wheel designs are available and the model name is displayed in 'handwritten' lettering at the rear. Two new colours are available, as well: Sapphire Blue and Asphalt Blue.

Like the Arona, the Ibiza swaps its integrated touchscreen for a 20% larger, Leon-inspired 'floating' item, offered in 8.25in or 9.2in sizes depending on trim. Positioned closer to the driver's eyeline, it is said to improve both ergonomics and safety.

Top-rung FR Sport and Xcellence cars, additionally, gain a 10.25in digital instrument display, while all variants get a multifunction nappa leather steering wheel, illuminating air vents and a soft-touch dashboard.

Smartphone mirroring functionality is equipped as standard, as part of a move to boost the Ibiza's connectivity offering, while voice recognition capability – activated by saying "Hola Hola" – aims to facilitate quicker system operation.

Additional new features include a pair of USB-C ports in the front and an embedded SIM card that allows access to Seat's eCall emergency response service and other internet-based functions including live traffic data and fuel station prices.

The 2021 Ibiza matches the updated Arona for advanced driver aids, gaining a "semi-autonomous" travel assist function, lane assist, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition and blindspot warning.

The all-petrol powertrain offering comprises three 1.0-litre three-cylinder units producing 79bhp, 94bhp or 108bhp. The first two are paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, but the most powerful gets a choice between a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic.

Prices and specifications for the updated Ibiza will be confirmed before the model arrives in UK dealerships later this year.

New 2020 Seat Leon: pricing for plug-in hybrid announced

Facelifted 2020 Seat Ateca: UK prices and specs announced

Seat previews small, £17,000 electric crossover for 2025

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
superstevie 15 April 2021

It is a tidy looking car, better than the current Polo.

Catnip, no, not just you

Peter Cavellini 15 April 2021

The Ibiza is a good car, these updates are fine, two door, four door, not really bothered, can't understand how just having two doors makes it more sporty?, I like the color of the car shown,and writing Ibiza is classy,and, it isn't that big looking either.

catnip 15 April 2021

@Wallmeerkat. I'm sure this model Ibiza is stealing some Leon sales, in the same way the latest Corsa is winning over Astra buyers, The Polo tempting Golf customers, etc, etc. Its the younger and new drivers I feel sorry for, these models used to offer a more stylish 3-door version for them, now they have to make do with the family car look, the same as their older relatives.

(BTW I can't use the Quote or Reply options these days - is it just me?)

