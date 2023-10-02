Radical Qualcomm concept previews tech for BMW, JLR, Mercedes

Chip maker Qualcomm brought its own concept car to the 2023 Munich motor show to demonstrate the latest in-car infotainment tricks made possible by its Snapdragon ‘system on chip’ platform.

The US company, better known for its smartphone chips, has built a formidable list of automotive clients for the Snapdragon Digital Chassis architecture that is helping a still somewhat analogue industry pivot to digital.

A measure of Qualcomm’s importance is evident in the number of car makers willing to publicly acknowledge their partnership, which is not usually the case with suppliers.

For example, CEO Cristiano Amon shared a stage in Munich with BMW development boss Frank Weber, who extolled the breadth of digital abilities that will be unlocked by Qualcomm’s computing power in its Neue Klasse range of cars starting in 2025.

Qualcomm is also the force behind Mercedes-Benz’s upgraded MBUX operating system running on the new Superscreen in the latest E-Class. Faster reactions, augmented reality, smarter sat-nav – all are promised thanks to the Qualcomm Digital Cockpit and associated software.

BMW and Mercedes are the tip of the iceberg. Stellantis is leaning on Qualcomm to deliver software-enabled features in its new electric cars, Renault has said Qualcomm will invest in its Ampere electric spin-off division and JLR will take Qualcomm’s 5G modem starting in 2025.

“The smartphone reshaped the global economy. Software-defined cars can do the same thing,” said Amon.

Here are some of the ways Qualcomm thinks its tech will enable that to happen.

Sync with your life

“Good morning, Nick.” The idea is that your car now has all the computer power and seamless integration with your phone to create much more tailored interactions. Just as your phone knows your bank details and your diary, so too will your car – and that makes it a lot easier to navigate to your appointments, suggest nearby parking options (including valet parking) and then pay for them.