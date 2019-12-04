BMW U-turns on Apple CarPlay subscription fees in UK

BMW is set to announce today that it has reversed its controversial decision to charge Apple CarPlay users £85 per year.
Launched in 2018 with the brand’s latest ‘7.0’ operating system, customers received a year's free subscription to the service, which lets users synchronise their iPhone with the car’s infotainment system. After 12 months, owners were asked if they wanted to let the subscription lapse or pay £85 for another year’s access.
Now, a BMW spokesperson claims, the system will be free for the lifetime of the car on all models operating the latest infotainment system. Models that aren’t, such as the i3, i8 and runout examples of the 2 Series and 4 Series, will need to pay £235 for a lifetime subscription - a £60 discount on before.
Customers who've already paid for a year’s subscription in models now not affected will be offered free unlimited subscription instead, it's claimed.
Apple claims it doesn't charge car manufacturers a fee to use CarPlay, but costs are incurred in integrating it with the car’s screen. Most manufacturers factor this into the list or lease price of the model, but BMW was the first to decide to pass that cost onto the customer and give them a choice.
Join the debate
Wonder what the take up was on this vital piece of bling
Antony Riley
More to the point who in the
More to the point who in the first place thought it a good idea in the first place I ask ? ?. No doubt a highly paid excutive ,so not very bright really .
scotty5
How can BMW get it so wrong?
I recently bought an SUV. One car on my shortlist was an X1 which was within my price range and the car I thought I was going to end up with. It passed all my needs for a car bar one. Now I'm not asking for voice control and any fancy trickery, all I want to do is either read my texts on screen or preferably, have them read to me. I have an Android phone and all other cars on my shortlist were able to do that bar one - the BMW. Given the BMW was the most expensive car on the list, had the best looking infotainment screen and was super easy to navigate, the fact it can't do the same thing a mid range Renault Clio can is just crazy.
Haven't been a BMW customer for many years and I don't see that changing unless someone within the company gets their act together. I ended up buying another VAG product.
